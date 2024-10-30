Harris Pledges to Be President ‘For All Americans’ in Ellipse Speech
Vice President Kamala Harris delivered her closing argument speech in Washington, urging voters to "turn the page" on conflict and usher in a "new generation of leadership."
As the high school volleyball playoffs reach the state semifinal round, two Charlotte Observer area teams, Marvin Ridge and North Iredell,are still playing
WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a company committed to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 12,727,273 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $11.00 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds from this offering are expected to be approximately $140.0 million, before ded
NEW YORK (AP) — Leo Carlsson and Troy Terry scored power-play goals, Lukas Dostal turned aside 41 shots and the Anaheim Ducks beat the New York Islanders 3-1 on Tuesday night.
Former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pleaded with voters “DO NOT VOTE FOR ME”—hours after the Supreme Court rejected an emergency appeal to remove him from the ballot in Michigan and Wisconsin. Kennedy dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed the Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump, in August. However, his name remained on the ballot in several key swing states—including the Midwestern “blue wall” states of Michigan and Wisconsin. The former cand
Maricopa County Elections leaders and Maricopa County Sheriff Russ Skinner discussed steps to protect people and property and ensure ballot security ahead of election day next week.
Cold front coming from north could bring showers
NEW YORK (AP) — Freddie Freeman broke a pair of World Series records Tuesday night when he homered yet again for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 against the New York Yankees.
NEW YORK — There’s fan interference, and then there’s what happened Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium. Brazen Yankees fans sitting along the right-field foul line teamed up to pry open Mookie Betts’ glove and remove a ball the Dodgers’ star had just caught at the wall in Game 4 of the World Series. The shocking incident occurred in the bottom of the first inning, when Yankees leadoff hitter ...
WASHINGTON—Kamala Harris made her presidential bid’s “closing argument” speech Tuesday night, warning an electrified crowd of tens of thousands that Donald Trump is “unstable, obsessed with revenge, consumed with grievance, and out for unchecked power.” She alluded to Trump’s recent threats to use the U.S. military against Americans who disagree with him, implicitly comparing her GOP opponent to King George III, the British monarch who suffered from mental illness and spoke loquaciously until fo
A New York Yankees fan was seemingly ejected from Wednesday night's 2024 World Series Game 4 for trying to rip Los Angeles Yankees superstar Mookie Betts' glove off during an out. While we're not even going to pretend why this person
The BBC’s Laura Bicker sees the Shenzhou 19 spacecraft take off, as China chases its dream of space dominance.
Donald Trump has no regrets. The former president capped off a day of criticism surrounding his racism-filled rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday by digging his heels in deeper, telling supporters in Allentown, Pennsylvania, that it was “greatest evening any one has ever seen politically.” The comments came shortly after Trump appeared at a roundtable in the state, marking his first comments on Puerto Rico since comedian and podcaster Tony Hinchcliffe said the U.S. territory was a “floating
The bear was enlisted into the Polish army and served alongside soldiers during World War Two.
Local, state, and federal leaders gathered at the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant to launch a $400 million rehabilitation and expansion project.
Three games into his NBA comeback, Lonzo Ball is injured again. Thankfully, the injury's not to his problematic left knee that required three operations and forced him to miss two-plus seasons.
ATLANTA (AP) — An Alabama man who left threatening phone messages for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and the county sheriff last summer because he was angry over an investigation into former President Donald Trump was sentenced Tuesday to nearly two years in prison.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's top aide discussed support for Ukraine and the reported North Korean involvement in the Russian war against Kyiv with U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday. "We discussed Ukraine's Victory Plan, the implementation of the Peace Formula, the frontlines, weapons, and North Korean soldiers whom Russia is preparing for war," Andriy Yermak, Zelenskiy's chief of staff said on X after meeting Sullivan.
Supermarket chain’s slowdown comes as competition watchdog accuses retailer of ‘illusory’ discounts on hundreds of items
A Vermont charity non-profit has been helping give residents a warm surprise this season.
Three weeks after one man died from a suspected overdose at a downtown jail, authorities said another seven Men's Central Jail inmates were hospitalized early Tuesday morning following another potential drug exposure incident.