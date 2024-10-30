Advertisement
Harris Pledges to Be President ‘For All Americans’ in Ellipse Speech

WSJ

Vice President Kamala Harris delivered her closing argument speech in Washington, urging voters to "turn the page" on conflict and usher in a "new generation of leadership."