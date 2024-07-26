Harris enters 2024 race: What happens to the 'double haters'?

On this week's Capitol Gains we're talking all things Vice President Kamala Harris. Decoding the presumptive Democratic nominee’s economic platform, and the ways in which it differs to President Biden’s.

Is there daylight between them? What EXACTLY is it? And what impact will she have on the so-called double haters?

Yahoo Finance’s Josh Lipton, Ben Werschkul and Rick Newman get into that conversation, and ask the pivotal question: which Kamala Harris are voters going to get?

Rick Newman contends Harris previously positioned herself as a "progressive wannabe". If elected President, will she pursue progressive-style economies policies à la campaign 2020? And how cordial will she be with big tech?

The team also finds time to catch up with Strategas’ Jeannette Lowe; they ask her if there's a 'Harris trade' investors should keep an eye on. Lowe also sees deregulation as a key priority for Donald Trump if he wins a second term, and partly sees the election as a 'referendum on the speed of deglobalization'.

Capitol Gains is Yahoo Finance's unique look at how US government policy will impact your bottom line long after the Presidential election polls have closed.

Our bottom line? It’s still the economy stupid!

Welcome to Capital Gains.

Yahoo Finance's unique look at how us government policy impacts your bottom line.

Long after the presidential election polls close.

Today, we're gonna be talking about what else?

Vice President Kamala Harris's economic policy.

She is her economic agenda, her economic platform.

What do we know about it?

How does it compare and contrast to President Biden's later in the show, we're gonna be talking to strategist's Jeanette low about uh her views on this topic.

Dive into that with her.

But first, uh we're gonna talk to my very colleagues here at Yahoo Finance, Rick Newman Ben, worst school guys.

How you doing?

Hey, Josh, what kind of colleagues are we?

What did you call us colleagues?

Uh Finance is very own.

I was trying to pump it up a little.

Ok. All star colleagues.

I was gonna OK. Just so just so viewers understand Rick and Rick, by the way, just so everybody's clued.

Uh It's very professional, Ricks in shorts, Bens and sandals.

I didn't get that.

I didn't get that memo.

It's kind of from home but work from the office.

Is that what it is?

Yeah.

How does that work here?

Uh Rick, what's on your mind today?

Uh My dress code uh wasn't until you brought it up, but at any rate, there's a lot to probe with regard to Kamala Harris.

Um And here's how I'm thinking about it.

So, uh the there has been a lot of continuity so far uh between the Harris campaign and the Biden campaign.

For example, it looks as if the same staff that was running the Biden campaign is going to run the Harris campaign.

She's not, she's not pitching any policy changes or anything like that.

However, uh Kamala Harris has some splaining to do uh because when she was a candidate in 2020 in the Democratic primaries, uh she kind of positioned herself as a uh kind of progressive wanna be and I'll just tick off a few things that she backed then that have are definitely not, excuse me, not part of the Biden economic agenda.

So she supported the Green New Deal, which was this huge?

Uh It kind of theoretical really, but it was a framework.

It honestly, it sounded great though, didn't it rick if I told you uh hey, I've got this deal, I can create millions of new jobs I can get back.

It was, it was never gonna be, it was never gonna be a deal because it was horrendous.

Honestly, it was like a massive government takeover of the transportation and energy sectors.

She also backed Medicare for all a giant health plan that uh that would cover everybody, get rid of employer health care.

Uh She, she, she opposed, she got, she got, she, she jumped on Bernie Sanders and she also supported a fracking ban and you're not going to win the state of Pennsylvania where fracking is huge with a T five BF.

So Ben, has she, uh has she clarified any of this so far?

Not yet.

No, it's, it's so far.

It's, it's all, it's all a campaign rhetoric and what, what's happening though, behind the scenes that I think is really interesting is that it's the question of which Kamala Harris voters are thinking of when they go to November, the one thing I'd add on to yours and all that's true about the 2020 campaign.

But if you draw a portrait of her from her time as California A G, it's a very different one.

It's, she was kind of, she was, that's why I called her like a progressive wannabe because she wasn't that progressive when she was in California.

Right.

Yeah.

No, absolutely.

No.

Her record in California, I think people are going to be spending a lot of time going through it, but she wasn't, I wouldn't describe her as super friendly to Big Tech, but she was definitely cordial with Big Tech.

She was working with them and the issues that she went after them on were, were kind of more specific as opposed to the bigger ones.

She got attacked from that, from the left, um, back in 2020 for, for that.

Um, and, and it goes down the line of how she approached things.

I mean, she was a courtroom prosecutor.

She was from San Francisco, but she was a court prosecutor.

So there's two of those, two of those things.

I mean, the other area is, is gonna be crime there.

That, that was another thing in 2020 She was getting, she was getting criticized from the left on and that's her record and that's, that's a lot of their messaging so far.

She's the prosecutor versus, but Ben, isn't that really though?

The focus?

I mean, that may have been when she was a prosecutor but isn't the focus going to be really this time she spent in the Senate where she was from what I understand you correct me if I'm wrong, you're the pro she was the most liberal member of the Senate in 2020.

She runs, she as rich just said she bear hugs the progressive agenda.

I mean, that's how she's gonna be billed, right?

A California progressive.

I mean, I get to the, I get the point.

She's now gonna listen.

If she wants to win, she's gonna move center.

And I guess the question is to you, to you, I go both of you first, Ben as she moves to the center and again she has to, or she loses really badly.

Can she do it in a way that comes across as credible and believable.

Ben.

Yeah, I think that's kind of the question of the coming few months is which if you, the widen campaign or the Harris campaign, excuse me, at this point wants to describe her one way the Trump campaign clearly wants to describe her.

Another, the question is which one is in, is in voters mind.

And that's the, that's the, that's what's going to be going on for the next 44 months to, to determine which one you do.

The third one I'd add too is her record as vice president.

That's another one that's going to be dug through.

It's more complicated when you're vice president because you basically have to tow the, that's the most.

Ok. She did, she has done important things as vice president but no, I mean, nobody has a record as vice president.

I except for maybe one thing here.

So when I, I forget when it was, it was like 22 maybe when the White House said, ok, we are gonna appoint the vice president Kamala Harris to go down to Central America and, and sort out this problem with, with all these my, I thought, oh my God, you, why would you throw her into the, that's an unsolvable problem you've, uh, and now Fox News calls her, the Biden's borders are because, uh, because he, I mean, he kind of like did say, you know, could you go down and fix this.

Um, do you think Ben, is that gonna, is that gonna stick?

That she was the border c are uh presiding?

I think it has to stick.

I mean, I think it has to stick.

I mean, it's, it was covered, she was covered as the borders are at the time.

So it's not like there's not, there's not, there's only very little revisions here going on in this, that, that was her job.

That was one of the main areas that she focused on.

I mean, the comeback is going to be that, that they, they came up with a bipartisan border deal and Trump tanked it.

So that, that's, that's what the back and forth is going to be a debate.

But I do think Kamala failed borders are, is what I'm, I'm already getting a ton in my inbox from, from the Trump campaign that you're gonna see um nonstop by the way, just so people know, um I mean, these kind of nuances always get lost in the headlines and the propaganda of a campaign.

But she, her job was not to go to the southwest border and figure out how to stop people from coming in.

Her job was to go to the, what, what is it called?

The northern triangle?

Uh The uh the, it's El Salvador, Nicaragua and Honduras and, and figure out how to fix the, I mean, what a thankless job, how to fix the economy and how to fix crime in, you know, in another country.

So in three other countries so that people felt less need to migrate to the United States.

I mean, that's a worthy cause but to assign that to some politician just is, is like the kiss of death to me.

Um So even at the time, it was, it was the question was when is she gonna visit the southern border even though it was kind of billed as this specific thing?

The question immediately became, when is she gonna go to Arizona to the southern border?

When did she go to Texas to the southern border?

Which even though that even though that wasn't, that wasn't the job.

But so let me, let me ask you this though, Ben to, to Rick's point.

Uh You're the vice president isn't right.

Nobody really has a good beat on exactly what she wants to accomplish now in terms of economic policies, economic agenda.

Let's say that you were prepping her uh for an interview though here, Ben and, and listen, I'm gonna make you her chief of staff.

It's a terrible thankless job.

You're her chief, you're her chief of staff now, Ben.

And you're prepping her for her first really tough interview.

And you know, somebody is gonna say, you know, madam Vice President, you know, what are you most proud of?

What are your biggest accomplishment of vice president?

What do you say to that?

Because I mean, I think, I think what she's gonna say and what the, what she has to say is about the Biden economic record.

That's the, that's the challenge.

But do you want to go there?

How does she, how does she, how does she explain that?

And how does she get into that?

That's what Biden Biden gave an address to the nation last night.

It was a laundry list of his accomplishments.

She has to, her main goal on the economy.

I, I'm sort of answering on economic issues, but she has to sort of be able to convince, convince the public that inflation isn't the only thing they should care about.

So that's, that's how I would approach it.

But hey, Ben, since you're um Kamala harris', chief of staff, chief of staff, no.

Well, you still are, you still are.

So, since you're still Kamala Harris's chief of staff, who, who is she gonna pick for vice president?

And I, I don't mean I don't want the list.

I want to know which name you think is best.

Um Yeah, I have no idea who she's, who she's gonna pick.

The one that intrigues me the most is Mark Kelly.

This is an Arizona Center.

It would be kind of a zag a little bit, you know, I, I think the assumption was early on she'd pick a swing state governor in the Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro.

Why not?

Why not?

Why not Shapiro Ben?

Why wouldn't you lean to that way.

Um, I think there's a couple, a couple of logs.

There.

One is that Josh Shapiro is popular in Pennsylvania and he can still help her win.

Even as, even as governor, he's young too.

He's very young too.

Yeah.

And the other signal you could send with Mark Kelly, is that a state like Arizona could be in play?

There is with under Biden.

It was almost essentially gone.

Um, and the question is, can she can a, can a Harris campaign bring it back?

Kelly would be a big step in that direction.

The other reason he's intriguing to me is he's a big, he would become an instant conduit to the business world.

He is the Chips and Science Act, which is one of their laundry list of accomplishments.

That was really he, that was a bill.

He drove all this semiconductor investment is going to Arizona or a big chunk of it.

So he'd become, become kind of a business world figure if he was picked as well.

In addition to the political calculus, I'm agreeing with you.

I think it will, I think it has to be Mark Kelly, but just to put, just to put another bit of info out there.

So morning consult uh the polling firm put out their list of uh approval ratings for governors and the most appro uh the most popular Democrat is Andy Beshear of uh Kentucky, the dem the democratic uh governor of a deep, deeply red state.

So if she were to pick Beshear, um, they're not, she's not gonna win Kentucky, but he could, in theory help win Pennsylvania.

Uh, he could sort of off offset.

I mean, I don't know if, if the hillbilly vote is up for grabs.

Does JD Vance just, just nail it or so he could maybe, you know, uh, bring a little bit of the hillbilly vote.

So, but I think it's either one of those two guys.

Could, it, it could be a surprise but put it.

What do you think about the mayor Pete?

There were some headlines, Ben, you hear those Mayor Pete headlines?

I saw us floating around.

What are you about that?

He, he, his name's getting mentioned.

There's a few Rick just killed that idea.

Why Rick, why?

Well, why Woody is, is the real question and by the way, there, there are at least 10 solid names and each one of them has had sort of a moment with, you know, his fans whispering some leak.

Oh, it's, you know, Pete's in the lead for the moment.

It's not, nobody knows.

But um what is Mayor Pete bring?

He's from, he's a white technocrat from Indiana.

They're not gonna win Indiana.

Uh He's, he's the Eugene, he's the Transportation Secretary.

I mean, Mark Kelly is a freaking astronaut.

Come on, astronauts, astronauts win.

Yeah, but Pete Buttigieg is the most well known Biden cabinet member by a mile.

They've done this where they ask people who do you know in the Biden cabinet and they don't know who Janet Yellen is.

They don't know who all these folks is.

They know who Pete Buttigieg is.

Ben Good point.

Our thanks to Washington correspondent Ben Wo Rick is gonna stick around more capital gains after this.

Welcome back to Capitol Gains.

We wanna welcome in now, Jeanette Lowe from Strategas Rick Newman refuses to leave so he's still here, Jeanette.

Welcome to the show.

It is great to have you and I wanna start here, Jeanette.

Um I thought you made a very interesting point, provocative one.

I wanna dig into it with you.

You argue the Republican sweep.

We've been talking so much about potentially Jeanette.

You argue the odds of that decreasing.

Now, how come Jeanette?

Right?

So we saw that after the presidential debate, Trump's odds of winning the election rose.

And then with that, you also saw the odds of the Republicans taking control of both the House and the Senate for next year rise as well.

They were up to 55% last week and then once Biden left the race and Kamala Harris became the top of the Tate or at least the presumptive nominee.

We have seen those odds come back down.

The belief is is that there is more momentum now for the Democratic Party and that is going to help the Democrats keep some of these house races, maybe even win over some other ones, potentially having the chance to regain control of the house.

The Senate is obviously a little bit more of a tricky play.

But I think that that is a new dynamic that has come into this election now that we've had a change at the top of the Democratic ticket.

So Jeanette, let me ask you about the Trump trade because the so-called Trump trade, I mean, is premised not on just on Trump winning but on Trump winning with Republican control of control of both houses of Congress so that they can pass that legislation.

Um I'm sure you've been following all of this.

Do you think it's foolish at this point to be betting on the Trump trade?

Well, so I think what's important though is that there are some things that Trump can do no matter what if he is president, he can do executive actions, he can do a lot of things on trade with or without Congress.

He can do a lot of things on deregulation with or without Congress.

But particularly when we're talking about the Republican sweep, that's really important for tax policy and also the debt ceiling.

So if you think about what happened in 2017, Trump was president, you had the Republicans pass the tax cut and Jobs Act via reconciliation.

That means they only need a simple majority in the house and the Senate.

They don't need 60 votes in the Senate.

We now have most of those tax provisions expiring at the end of 2025 as well as a number of other tax provisions.

And if the Republicans have complete control, they can actually enact another reconciliation bill to extend as many of those tax provisions as they may be able as they may want to do without having to negotiate with Democrats.

So that's a big change.

Also, same thing with the debt ceiling.

We've had two pretty critical important debt ceiling fights in 2011 and last year, um they've also led to debt downgrades from rating agencies of us debt, but that has happened under divided government, not under one party control.

So I think that the important dynamic is is that if we have a Republican sweep that changes, what policy can be enacted has important implications for tax policy and the debt ceiling.

But if you do also think about the Trump trade, there is a difference between what can be done legislatively and what can be done at the executive level.

And even if he just wins the presidency, there are still a lot of things that he can do.

Yeah, I I remind people that there are not two possible outcomes in this election, there are actually four and it's whether the Republican or the Democrat wins the White House.

But then whether that person governs with uh unified control of Congress or with split control of Congress.

Um So let me flip the flip this around Jeanette, is there a Harris trade, uh you know, a democratic trade or is the Harris trade just the, the opposite of the Trump trade?

Or maybe even to like torture this metaphor completely uh shorting the the Trump trade, right?

I mean, so I think one of the things that we get asked frequently now that there's been this change in the dynamics of the race is, is Harris much different from Biden.

And I think overall the main factors that we are looking at Harris is probably going to be the same as Biden.

So if you think about the key issues in this race, it's trade, it's deregulation, it's immigration, it's um taxes, it's foreign policy, it's the US stuff that all of those we believe right now, there are the fundamentals that remain the same Paris.

It goes to more of the things that you were talking about earlier about how she might have different policies with regard to health care or climate.

But we kind of have to see how that plays out over the next couple of weeks as she puts her campaign really together.

We're only in day four, she may change her policies a little bit going forward to create a difference with Biden or to just make her own mark or just to continue his policy.

So I think that's what's important.

And one of the really big ones, we think this cycle is that there is what we are considering as at our firm, the election is really a referendum on the speed of Delo Trump as we know has come into power, talking about opposing tariffs across the board, really imposing tariffs on China.

That's going to be really impactful if he's able to do that.

Um particularly him implying tariffs to China is going to accelerate the move of supply chains out of China into countries like India, in particular would be a large beneficiary.

We also think he's really going to target Mexico because of immigration because of Chinese transshipments of goods coming through Mexico.

And that's going to be a big difference with Harris, regardless of who's president, both parties are very hawkish towards China.

But the Harris Biden agenda is much more targeted, it's much more surgical um in terms of tariffs and export controls than we would see under Trump.

And that's going to have a major impact.

And then of course, deregulation as well.

We think Trump is really going to make deregulation a focus of his administration if he wins a second term.

And that's really going to focus on things like financials, energy tech, thinking about A I that's going to be a big factor for him.

So Kamala Harris, I mean, despite the fact that she's so well known, she really does need to define herself as a presidential candidate.

So what do you think she will uh say about the positions she took in 2020 where she was, you know, Bernie Sanders adjacent.

Um, and, and that is not going to work in the general election this time.

So, do you think she's basically gonna say that was 2020 Kamala Harris?

And I'm, and that's different for me.

I'm now 2024 and I'm more centrist or do you think she doesn't have to make that distinction or uh what, what do you think is gonna happen here?

Right.

So, we'll see, I think 11 of the things that's important in the past couple of days, you've definitely seen her still talking about having, you know, an economy for everyone.

So she's been talking about things like pre K, which was part of her 2020 campaign agenda.

She's been talking about trying to make sure that people have um health care, you know, it's really enough.

She would go as far as going back to Medicare for all.

Um But you could always say that, you know, she may say, well, now that I've been in the administration, some of my policies have changed.

Jeanette.

Thank you so much for joining the show.

I appreciate it.

Thank you, Jeanette.

Thank you.

All right.

Let's get to some election polling.

Now when pollsters call, people bother them at dinner, what are they saying?

Well, there's no person better to ask than Yahoo.

No news.

Resident pollster, Andrew Romano.

Andrew.

It is good to see you.

So, what are they saying?

What are, what are the polls telling us, Andrew?

Well, our poll is telling us that Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are tied at 46%.

Uh, that's not a huge surprise.

Um, basically every poll we've done Biden versus Trump.

Harris, hypothetically versus Trump has shown the same thing.

This is a race in the mid forties.

Um, they've ranged from about 42% to about 47%.

No one getting more of the vote than that.

And the race between, you know, presumptively Paris and Trump is kicking off with a very similar dynamic.

So that, that's the, that's a national level.

What about swing states swing states?

Well, we don't poll at Yahoo News uh in the swing states, but other people do, um they have shown consistently and again, this is sort of reverting back to the Biden Trump race.

Uh that Trump was opening up a little bit of a lead in a lot of these key swing states.

So it was one of the factors that drove Biden out of the race, both internal polling and public polling showing his path narrowing to 270 electoral votes.

Um States like Arizona, Georgia that Biden won narrowly last time, looking increasingly out of reach for him.

And then those rust belt blue wall states, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, um also sort of moving towards Trump.

So that, that is what drove him out.

He didn't see the path.

The question now is as the swing state polls start coming in, uh, with the Harris versus Trump matchup.

What do they show, did they show her picking up ground, close some of that gap?

Um That's the thing I'm going to be watching because what we saw in the Biden Trump swing state polls was that the Democratic candidates for Senate in those states were actually running ahead in a lot of these cases, not only of Biden by, you know, 56789, 10 points, they were running ahead of their Republican rivals.

So it's not a bad environment for Democrats in those states.

It was a bad environment for Biden.

And the question now is it would be better for, for Kamala Harris Andrew my, my favorite element of polling in 2024 is the double haters.

Uh I I, I'm determined to mention them on every episode of this show.

So I've seen some analysis suggesting that um maybe there will be fewer double haters because people don't hate Kamala Harris as much.

So maybe double haters become single haters.

I, is there anything to that?

Yeah, we've always got to have uh like one of these labels for the voter that will define the elections was like soccer moms way back in the day.

Um Yeah, so the thing about Biden Trump is everyone had an opinion on them.

These are two very, very familiar figures, Trump, of course, the third straight time that he's been nominated for president by Republicans.

Biden's been around forever and that was part of the double hater dynamic, the fixed opinions.

There were people who really didn't like either of them and their minds weren't going to change.

Obviously, putting Kamala Harris out there as the new de facto democratic nominee, uh changes that dynamic somewhat.

I think opinion is much less fixed on her, not that it's favorable.

So actually in our poll, more people have an unfavorable opinion of Harris than a favorable opinion, but it's not as unfavorable as Trump and Biden.

So there's room for her there to depending on how she runs her campaign and how successful she is to kind of define herself.

Uh because perceptions of her are not as set in stone.

And I was interested in the double haters too and actually went back to Yougov, who we do the polling with and asked them to pull out the people who have unfavorable views of Biden and Trump.

And when we did the head to head with Harris and Trump, see if they had moved.

And I, what we found was that Harris was doing 13% points better um within that group.

So I think that's some preliminary evidence, at least that she has an opportunity there um to, to make some inroads, she, she has much more of an opportunity to persuade voters right than Biden did.

Yeah.

No, I think so.

And I think it's for that very reason.

Is because people have kind of a fleeting impression of her, but they don't really know what she's done as vice president.

They don't know as much about her back story.

Um, so she's going to be out there and trying to define herself.

Now, of course, Trump and the Republicans are going to spend tens, scores, hundreds of millions of dollars trying to define her.

Um, so that's going to be this battle that you're going to see next.

What are they up on the airwaves?

Are they attacking Trump in their ads mostly?

Or are they trying to create a favorable impression of Harris when people don't have that fixed opinion yet?

But I think the dynamic you see in these head to head polls, it's interesting, Trump in our poll has never gotten above 46 47%.

He never got above 47% in either of his previous two presidential races.

Of course, he lost the popular vote once and then he lost the election to Biden.

Um So there's a pretty hard ceiling for Donald Trump because people know what they think of them.

And I think the question is whether that's going to become a similar dynamic with Harris just because of all the polarization we have or whether she can kind of break through.

Um And you know, get her numbers up above that mid 40% range.

Andrew, thank you so much for joining us for that insight.

Appreciate it.

Thank you, thanks Andrew and thank you for watching Capital Gains.

We'll see you next time.