Netanyahu: ‘Hamas Will No Longer Rule Gaza’ After Yahya Sinwar’s Death

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - - Worldcoin, a cryptocurrency project founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, said on Thursday it was rebranding to World Network and was ramping up efforts to scan every human's iris using its "orb" devices. Its core offering is its World ID, which the company describes as a "digital passport" to prove that its holder is a real human and tell the difference with AI chatbots online. World Network, which is facing scrutiny over its data collection, introduced a new version of its orb iris-scanning device at an event in San Francisco on Thursday, which it said features 5G connectivity and enhanced privacy and security features.