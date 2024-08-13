Halloween in July: Why retailers are starting holiday season earlier

Retailers are getting an early jump on the holiday season, with many already displaying Halloween merchandise in July. Joe Feldman, Telsey Advisory Group senior retail analyst joins Asking for a Trend to offer his insights into this development.

Feldman suggests that this early rollout of seasonal goods may be a strategy for retailers to maximize "as long a cycle as they can on seasonal trends." With consumers currently hesitant to spend on discretionary items, this approach might encourage more purchases, as many discretionary buys occur during these seasonal holiday periods.

Feldman points out that this early start extends beyond just consumer headwinds. Retailers are also bringing in inventory sooner due to "all the issues going on with freight costs." However, Feldman notes that unlike previous years, retailers haven't faced oversupply issues in 2024. Instead, they're "growing inventory at a slower pace."

Angel Smith

Video Transcript

Halloween making a spooky appearance this summer as retailers strategize ways to capture consumer wallets, Costco already out with its fall.

The merchandise including a massive skeleton available to shoppers.

Well before summer and that photo snapped by someone on our staff just this weekend much like Home Depot in the middle of July launched its 2024 Spooky Halloween product line up, but it doesn't stop there.

Lowe's targets you at 7-Eleven on the bandwagon of an early start to selling their fall goods for more on what this signals about the state of retail and consumers.

Let's go to Joe Feldman tells the advisory group, senior retail analyst, Joe.

It is fantastic to see you.

Thanks for coming on to talk about this because this is something we've all sort of anecdotally be been seeing, right?

I was in a CBS the other day.

They had Halloween and Thanksgiving cards.

What gives, why are we seeing this pull forward?

Yeah, I think retailers are trying to get as long a cycle as they can on seasonal trends and you know, especially anything that's discretionary which a lot of seasonal goods are.

Um, the consumer has been hesitant to purchase, you know, one area that has worked much of the year though on the discretionary side has been seasonal, you know, everything from Valentine's Day to Mother's Day, uh, Independence Day all have had pretty good events.

And so I think pulling forward, um, Halloween a little earlier is also meant to do that to try to get people in the mood and also to just try to, to elongate the season and give people a reason to want to come to the store and have some fun.

Do you think it's gonna work?

Well?

It, it, it usually ends up being around the same volume that they would have gotten if it was a little more condensed, to be perfectly honest.

But I think it does get people more in the mood and the spirit.

I think weather is a big part of it back to school is a big part of it as you kind of get into that seasonal uh period for fall and harvest.

But, you know, we've seen the past several years, uh holiday season has crept into early to mid October.

So, and, and I think that's not gonna be any different this year where we're gonna see that again.

You know, it, it past couple of years, it started with an Amazon Prime Day and everybody else like from Walmart to Target to Best Buy has done events around that and that's really helped to kick off the season and drive sales and it's just elongated things.

But at the end of the day you're still up probably the same you would have been otherwise Joe.

I'm also curious.

I mean, that's what we're seeing in sort of in front of house, so to speak.

I'm curious what's happening on the inventory side and ordering on the part of retailers as well because I, I believe there's some concerns about maybe supply disruptions going into the fall strikes Red Sea disruptions, et cetera.

Is that something that's also affecting some of the ordering trends?

Yeah, I do think that's a good point that the retailers are trying to bring in goods a little bit earlier because of all the issues going on with freight costs.

Uh spot rates on containers have gone way up again in the past year or so.

We're still seeing delays because of the Red Sea and Panama Canal and various issues just caused everything to be a little bit slower.

Now, at the same time, inventory levels are not particularly high at most retailers.

In fact, the retailers have been very disciplined this year growing inventory at a slower pace than sales, which is usually good.

You want to see that turnover and with sales being a little bit more sluggish that keeps them in good position to not have to mark down a lot of goods.

But to your point, they have brought goods in sooner to get in front of some of the possible delays and I think everybody's trying to work around, um, what those issues might be.

I think you're gonna see the same thing with holiday, uh, deliveries on the last mile from fedex and ups.

Everybody's gonna be trying to push up those deliveries a little bit earlier to try to get things, uh, for the holiday season.