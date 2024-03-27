H&M beats earnings expectations, shares soar

STORY: H&M shares soared over 13% early Wednesday (March 27).

Investors were happy to see the world's second-largest fashion retailer beat first-quarter expectations.

It posted an operating profit of $196 million for the period - well above analyst projections.

A 2% fall in Q1 sales was also better than market watchers expected.

Sales were up by the same margin at the start of the second quarter.

It's a sign of stronger demand for the Swedish retailer's clothing and accessories.

New CEO Daniel Erver said spring collections were well received.

He also repeated H&M's goal was to hit a 10% operating profit margin this year.

The retailer is known for its cost-effective clothing, but it has moved into more expensive offerings, including through its Cos brand.

That as it responds to the growth of online fast fashion competitor Shein.

The Chinese retailer has eaten into H&M's share at the lower end of the market.

Bigger rival Zara has also extended its dominance in the sector.