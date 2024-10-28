How grit and determination built a $750 million business

Listen and subscribe to Financial Freestyle on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

In this episode of Financial Freestyle with Ross Mac, Mac welcomes Dave Salvant, entrepreneur, president, and co-founder of Squire Technologies Inc. to the podcast.

Squire is a software platform designed specifically for barbers. “We do everything from online booking to the point of sale to CRM. You name it,” says Salvant, who co-founded the company during business school after identifying a common frustration: the painfully long wait at barbershops for a haircut.

Inspired by the rideshare boom of 2014, Salvant and his co-founder set out to solve this issue. “Rideshare was taking off… You could book a restaurant on your phone and it dawned on us: why couldn't you, uh, book a haircut… get in the chair, no waiting, walk out, everything is paid for. So that was the genesis—like how can we make this process that you feel amazing after, but you dislike… be a game-changing experience?”

However, the journey wasn’t without challenges. “The first product failed, uh, miserably,” recalls Salvant. “It was a marketplace where… we thought if we built a product, barbers would adopt it, and customers would use it. But what happened was… if you didn't control the inventory of the barber and the barbershop, you would end up with a lot of double bookings… What we realized is we really had to control the infrastructure and build a product that the barber shops and barbers use to run their entire business.” As of 2021, squire Technologies is valued at $750 million.

During the interview, Salvant also offers advice to aspiring entrepreneurs, stressing the importance of product-market fit and paying customers. “If people are willing to pay for your service, you don't have to raise as much money… early on, you get less diluted, and… you're more in control of your destiny,” he notes.

Salvant also touches on a challenge all entrepreneurs face: rejection. “People could say no the first time, but it's very difficult to say no the seventh time—the seventh or the eighth time.”

He concludes the podcast by emphasizing the most crucial qualities for entrepreneurial success: grit and determination. “It's not intelligence. It’s not, you know, luck. It is grit and determination. That's what allows people to be successful,” says Salvant.

From 2016 to 2019.

It was kind of hand over fist raising money from whoever would give it to us.

Inevitably, things will get difficult and things will get tough.

But you know, it's the passion that drives you through those dark places.

When you care about your customers, you make decisions that affect your customers and you make decisions that put your customers first because if they're not successful, you're not successful.

All right guys.

Welcome to Financial Freestyle here on Yahoo Finance.

It's your boy raw smack and look guys, no matter where you are in your own financial journey, you can never stop learning.

And that's why every week I'm giving you amazing, amazing people that I'm bringing to the show.

And this week, none other than my brother, Dave Savant.

He's literally the president and co founder of Squire.

Dave, my man.

What's going on?

Thanks.

I appreciate you having me baby.

This is my guy, right.

I've known Dave for quite some time when I actually was a young analyst working at Morgan Stanley in the city.

We would see each other quite often out on the social scenes and I'm honored to say I've watched you ascend as being a top tech entrepreneur.

So, but to the people that don't know you who is Dave.

Yeah.

So Dave uh Salvant um I'm from Brooklyn New York.

Uh born and raised between there and uh Rocking County.

And um yeah, so I started, you know, my career in finance, uh worked at JP Morgan and then later AC A and then um I went to business school and then during business school, uh we launched Squire and um Squire has been coming up on 10 years.

Uh We started in January 2015 and it's, and it's been a, a journey.

It's been a roller coaster but a roller coaster worth taking.

What is Squire?

How did it come about?

Uh As obviously your baby, you incubated in business school?

Yeah.

So Squire is uh a software platform for barbers.

Um We do everything from online booking to point of sale to CRM.

You name it one stop shop, one product that a barbershop can run their business, but that's not how it always started.

So, you know, my co-founder song and I um really had a pain point and our pain point was it was very difficult for us to get a haircut.

My hair as you can see, it grows very short, is very short and it grows very fast.

So I would have to get a haircut one week, 1.5 week before I would have to get cleaned up again.

And what we learned is it was very difficult for you to get a haircut.

It would blow up your Saturday afternoon.

You'll send, you'll spend three hours in, in, in the barbershop and, you know, kill your day.

So in my thing, during that time, you know, ride share was taken off, um, you could book a restaurant on your phone and, and it dawned on us like why couldn't you, uh book a haircut, walk into the barbershop, get in the chair.

No, waiting, walk out, everything is paid for.

So that, that was like the the genesis like how can we make this process that you feel amazing after?

But you dislike be a, be a, be a game changing experience.

So that was the kind of impetus like how can we correct that?

And then when we really, really got into the weeds, we realized that the opportunity was on the, the bus, the business side and streamline the whole process making the operations run more efficiently.

So how is a kid from Brooklyn, right?

Background and finance come up with a solution to a problem?

Like what was the process?

How many times did you guys potentially have to pivot?

Uh you know, how, how does that whole process when it comes to, you know, starting a a start up?

So, so it was, it was funny.

So, you know, song and I have been friends for, for years and, and the story goes, like we were spending a lot of time socially, going out, having a good time on the weekends, but we really weren't building anything.

We were just, you know, kind of in our careers doing what we had to do.

And then we just started meeting, um, at coffee shops and, and university, uh, free spaces, uh, to just bring some ideas and we settled on barbershops pretty quickly because it was something that we had a deep pain and we had to experience.

And then when we, we thought it was a African American thing, but when we asked our Asian and white friends and Latino brothers that, you know, they both, they all had this similar pain point of going to the barbershop and it being a hassle.

So that's what we did.

Uh first and foremost is we uh said, hey, we're gonna do this and we went full too, but it wa it wasn't easy.

Um You know, the first product failed miserably and it was a, it was a marketplace where, you know, um we said we, we thought if we built a product, barbers would adopt it and customers would use it.

But what happened was um if you didn't control the inventory of the barber in a barbershop, you would end up with a lot of double bookings.

Um Barbers asking for their payment at transaction when they knew it was coming later.

So what we realized is we really had to control the infrastructure and build a product that the barber shops and barbers used to run their entire business.

That's amazing.

So, obviously, Squire is very successful now, right?

Congrats on your 10 year anniversary along this process, right?

Like when you think about the barbershop, it is therapeutic in our community, right?

Like you go there, um you know, your your barber is also your therapist, right?

But to your point that that waiting queue could be our, right?

And so when you thought about the problem that you solve, did you think the Squire would actually evolve to what it is today?

Um II I thought about it in two ways.

I think how do we maintain that community but remove the frictions out of the transaction?

So you can still go to your barbershop, your barbers could be your therapist and um and what have you and you can do that things that those things that you feel comfortable growing up that you and I both experienced, but the actual process of getting in there, the organization of not saying, oh, are you next?

Are you next?

Um It just flows more efficiently.

So the business owners and the barbers can focus on what they do best, which is that therapeutic experience, which is that cutting hair and you looking the best you can walking out.

So we want to remove the elements that they don't like and, and, and use technology to improve that.

But also uh allow them to focus on the things that they do, like such as that conversation, such as that therapist uh kind of uh persona that so many barbers uh perform, not notably what they do.

So let's actually talk about like the capital allocation side, right?

So one congrats squire's worth around $750 million right?

And so let's actually talk about that business side like it just doesn't out of nowhere become worth 750 million.

It's probably due to you raising capital in a certain round.

And now it's valued at 750.

Like, what's that process for young entrepreneurs when it comes to actually getting capital?

And then let's talk about how that actually is utilized to then scale your business.

Yeah.

So, so it's interesting.

So you raise, you know, you go through like we had a fortunate experience that we received uh funding by yam, which is, you know, one of the best accelerator in the world.

So that really was a launching pad.

It taught us, you know, um it taught us things that we didn't know about, you know, Silicon Valley, you know, two kids from New York figuring it out.

So we were, we were fortunate to go through that accelerator, but from 2016 to 2019, it was kind of hand over fist raising money from whoever would give it to us.

And we got lucky a few times uh when we were able to keep on going and, and, you know, get to the next step.

But, you know, if I had to do it again, I would make sure and, and this is advice I give to young options is like, make sure you have product market fit and also have paying customers.

If people are willing to pay for your, your service, you don't have to raise as much money.

Uh, early on, you get less diluted and um you're, you're more in control of your destiny.

Um We were fortunate enough, you know, to ride, you know, we did some great operational, you know, execution during COVID.

So we had, you know, that hockey stick up to the right during COVID, we, we were able to, to, to, to raise a lot of capital during a short period of my time.

And, you know, we still haven't the race since then and we're well positioned as a company uh to, to navigate, you know, the next couple of years without having to go back to the equity markets.

So, so that's, you know, been been, been fortunate for us.

So what advice?

Right?

And obviously you just gave some advice to young entrepreneurs, but when it actually comes to making a business, right?

Are you solving?

You know, are you first saying, let me solve a problem, you know, is this profitable?

Like what are, what are kind of the things you guys did?

And what advice would you give to those young entrepreneurs, I think, I think it's important to solve a problem that you're passionate about.

Because if you're not passionate about the problem you're solving, then you're not gonna have the stamina continue when things get tough.

Um You know, I think, and UN and, and inevitably things will get difficult and things will get tough.

But, you know, it's the passion that drives you through those dark places.

And um so I would say my first piece of advice would say, hey, pick something that's important to you that you feel a personal connection with.

The second thing is, you know, make sure you do your research and, and really, really invest time because it, it's not, it's not easy and like, look, we're going up on 10 years of doing this and I would say the third one is kind of, it's hard to be a solo founder.

So, you know, actually start a business with somebody you like and you know, someone who, who you trust and who is accountable and, you know, who you can rely on.

And it's easier because, you know, as you're going through this process, you know, with a co-founder, it's like, very seldom you guys are on the same, you know, level in, in terms of like emotional levels.

So when he or she is feeling good, you might be feeling bad and then you guys kind of play off each other.

And so, so the business keeps on going and there's no dipped in, in morale for, for if, if, if you think about like that.

Ok. Well, look, guys don't touch that down, man.

We're gonna be back more with Dave Savan and we literally are talking about not only his amazing start up, but we're also giving you game on how to start your own company.

Hi, guys.

Welcome back to Financial Freestyle.

It's your boy Ross Mack and I'm here with my dog Dave Savant and he's given phenomenal advice, right?

To an entrepreneur.

So I actually got a question, right?

It's like, say you find the problem that you're trying to solve, right?

Say next, you are passionate about it.

You got your co-founder like what's the next step?

Right?

Is it like, are you trying to build your own wire frames?

Are you reaching out to different parts of India or something trying to get developers?

Like, what's that next step?

Because I think that's something that hinders a lot of people from starting.

I think, I think the most important step in that journey is talking to your customers, you know, like and it, and it does a couple things.

Number one, it validates your idea.

And number two, you can go back to them when your idea is built and like, hey, look and, and bring them in you, you're bringing them in part of the process.

So now they feel they're part of it and you said you gotta do something.

You did it.

A lot of folks, especially, you know, I play in small business land but a lot of these guys, a lot, they mean that, that everyone's trying to sell them something.

So if you come to them before with a product with an idea and then they say, hey, they, you get, you get their feedback, so you're asking them questions and then you go out and do it, You're a leg up on 90% of the people that they ever spoke to and the remaining 10% is the willingness to buy and you brought them along in the process with you.

So when, when it's said and done, when you have your product in the market, you can go back to these guys and say, hey, look, I built it.

You were part of the process, this works for you.

Let's go forward and it's very hard for people to say no at that point.

So let's actually talk about why Squire is important there.

I think why Squire is the best for barbershops is we only focus on, on barbershops, product and service and we really care about the community.

Uh just the other day, hurricane Helen uh ravaged, you know, Southeast uh Ameri uh United States.

And, you know, we waived our service, you know, fees for a couple of months for those people, those customers affected in those areas.

And I don't see any other company that's, that's that's doing that, you know, to this day customers, you know, call me on my phone, uh phone my, my myself on my personal line.

And also these customers are our friends and we really care deeply about our customers.

So when, when folks ask me what's the difference between, you know, and uh one of our competitors and us and, and stuff like that, you know, I would say principle, the most important thing is that we care and when you care about your customers, you make decisions that affect your customers and you make decisions that put your customers first.

Because if they're not successful, you're not successful.

So that's the cardinal difference why we are um different than our competitors as we care for.

But yeah, we, we have this great new product called Flex um for the individual barber where he can have his face on your iphone or Android device.

So instead of going to a website, you can just book him in, in two taps.

So that's a revolutionary product we're coming out with, you know, a way to track your marketing spread across, you know, different um from Google, right to the appointment.

So, so that's AAA another, another product we're working on, we're working on some uh A I based answering service where, you know, folks can call in to uh the barbershop and automatically get an appointment using um using A I.

Uh the, the point is like, and I, I really wanna drive this home is, you know, as a small business owner, you don't have the same tools and resources as, you know, the big chains and the huge franchises.

You know, our goal was, you know, to help the little guy we're giving the people the time back by utilizing our software.

And that's the most fulfilling thing uh ever I believe is, you know, you know, doing that for small businesses.

You know what I just found interesting when you were talking about, you know, why Squire is, you know, differentiated from your competitors?

It's like we are literally just focusing on barbers, right?

And is this a function of, you know, because I think a lot quite often when you have a start up, sometimes you go too big, too fast and then you, you might try to branch into a different area, maybe as beauty salons and nail salons, et cetera.

And then you no longer are, are focused on your core objective, core goal.

Like how did you learn to rather than to try to broaden and go to a, a bigger opportunity set?

Instead you say, you know what, let me just focus here and just narrow this and more importantly, be perfect in this instance.

Yeah, I mean, I think um we're very keen on focus on our core customer.

Uh our co customer has, you know, been and we feel neglected by technology and I think we can really build rapport and really build a brand within our, our vertical by, you know, like I said before, by caring and once, once you branch out to different, you know, verticals, you lose that focus, you lose that concentration on the customer.

And, and that's something that we're very intentional about is focus until, you know, we reach, you know, escape velocity and, you know, at that point, you know, possibly, but you know, that's not our focus right now.

So let's actually talk about something, right?

And this is interesting because the average entrepreneur is gonna fail within, you know, what is it like, over 50% or 90% fail within the 1st 1010 years, 50% in the first five years or something.

Um One, right, you said you started Squire and the first iteration of it failed, you talk about raising capital, um you probably get maybe 100 nos for every yes.

Right.

Let's actually talk about, you know, sometimes that you've experienced adversity when it comes to your process and more importantly how you, how you overcame it.

I would kind of switch that question to like customers, you know, because I think that is the most important thing and I I'll get to, you know, the fundraising in a bit.

But, you know, we had a lot of nos by customers, you know, but I always say, you know, people could say no the first time, but it's very difficult to say no.

The seventh time, the seventh or the eighth time because at the end of the day, if you're speaking to S and BS and owner operators, they appreciate that because they know how tough it is.

They are, they're also business owners.

So they know that what they have to go through that to that point.

So worst case scenario, they hear you out and when they hear you out, it's your opportunity to convince them that your product is, is worth it.

But on the, on, on the fundraising tip, um we got a lot of noise as well.

I mean, I think, you know, when we went out to Silicon Valley, when we had beautiful metrics or metrics that should have garnered, I wouldn't say beautiful or metrics that should have garnered a AAA competitive round.

Our round wasn't competitive.

Uh We got, you know, I think we had, you know, 40 or 50 meetings for our series a and got one term sheet.

So, so it's not easy and you're gonna get, and you're gonna hear it on a lot of nos.

But, you know, if you get down, if you get knocked down nine times, you gotta get up 10.

But I think the, the, the most important factor in becoming an entrepreneur is grit and determination.

It's not intelligence, it's not, you know, luck, it's grit and determination.

That's what, that's what allows people to be successful.

I love that.

I love that.

So, in that same realm, right?

Because obviously these are the things you've learned over time to the young kid that's watching this right now, right?

If you could go back and talk to 18 year old Dave Savant, what are you telling him?

Start now?

Mm I'm telling you, start now.

Um It's a AAA the barrier to entry right now is super low.

You know, all these tools, all these A I, you know, a I tools like you can literally create things really fast.

And as a young person, people want to help you.

As a 1819, 2025 year old person, you know, people want to help, people want to help you because it's gonna like make them look better.

But people just don't, people just don't ask that, they just don't ask.

But I'm telling you if you are an entrepreneur, you know, your entrepreneur, you know, the earlier start, the, the better it is.

And, and look, I don't think and the company might fail.

It's a real possibility it might fail or not be as successful as you originally intended it to be.

But I don't think it's a failure unless you didn't learn anything.

So if you learn something, how can it be that, how can that be a ho how can that not be a success?

And now year 10, right?

You're giving real gems real game.

What's the one thing you wish you knew 10 years ago on your journey?

10 years ago, you know, 10 years ago, I just wish I started earlier.

I honestly, yeah, I just wish I started earlier.

Like, you know, I think in life, you know, like you go after what's hot.

Like, I thought the way you make money and escape, you know, kind of poverty is, is, is, you know, I thought at that point was like, finance and stuff like that and because that's the only people I saw successful.

Um Yeah, that's the only people that looked like me and, and my and, and that I knew of.

So that's where I went to.

That's where I na naturally gravitated towards.

But um as I, you know, as the world becomes more open and you see, see different things, you realize this thing called Silicon Valley, you know, I didn't know anything about Silicon Valley until I was, you know, maybe, you know, 25 and you know, it, it, it, it's really a game changer over there.

Well, listen, Dave, man, I wanna say thank you so much for spending some time here on financial freestyle.

That's it for this episode.

Ladies and gentlemen, make sure you guys tune in again next week.

Make sure you subscribe, share this with a friend until next week.

This is Ros Smack and this is financial freestyle.

