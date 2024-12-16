Govt. shutdown fears are 'misplaced.' Here's the real question.

Congress faces a potential government shutdown as federal agencies are set to run out of funding after December 20. PIMCO Head of US Public Policy Libby Cantrill joined Market Domination to analyze the situation.

Cantrill believes markets have become "desensitized" to congressional "drama." She predicts a continuing resolution will be put in place that could potentially fund the government until March — characterizing fears of a shutdown as "misplaced."

"I think a question for the markets though is do some of these provisions that actually could make at least a sector difference... does that actually get passed?" she noted.

This post was written by Angel Smith