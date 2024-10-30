Google Cloud 'knocked it out of the park.' Is Microsoft Azure next?

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) shares climb higher after the Google parent company reported third quarter results that beat Wall Street’s expectations on the top and bottom lines adding confidence that the company’s artificial intelligence investments are paying off. Harvest Portfolio Management CIO and Wall Street Beats partner Paul Meeks joins Seana Smith and Brad Smith to break down the results.

Meeks tells Yahoo Finance while he was "favorable" on the overall results, he was “disappointed in year-to-year revenue growth in digital ad sales of only 10%,” but “Google Cloud absolutely knocked it out of the park, growing 35% year-to-year.”

The portfolio manager says that results from other cloud hyperscalers, namely Amazon (AMZN) Web Services, Microsoft (MSFT) Azure, and Oracle (ORCL) Cloud infrastructure, may show that Google Cloud took market share.

Alphabet’s new CFO Anat Ashkenazi emphasized cutting costs as a key priority, especially as the company continues to invest in AI. Meeks says, “You want to have a CFO spending on the right things but not spending foolishly. So that comment that she made was right out of central casting.”

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Morning Brief here.

This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.

Video Transcript

All right.

Well, one down four to go alphabet was the first of five mag seven names to report results this week.

Joining us now to discuss, we wanna bring in Paul Meeks, he's chief Investment Officer at Harvest Portfolio Management and Wall Street beats partner, Paul I, it's great to have you back on the program with us.

Let's start with what we heard from alphabet.

We're seeing a pretty significant move here in the pre market, the stock up nearly 6%.

That's a big deal.

Just given the size and scope of this name.

What did you think of the results?

You know, overall I was uh favorable on the results, you know, like anything in life, there's a mix of uh good and bad.

Story continues

I was disappointed in uh year to year revenue growth in digital ad sales of only 10%.

However, uh Google cloud absolutely knocked it out of the park, you know, growing 35% year to year.

I think when we see the results for Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web services and even uh Oracle cloud infrastructure that you'll see that uh Google cloud really gained some share in cloud infrastructure market.

So I think that's very good.

In the meantime, you have a stock that even after today's move is trading at a pe multiple on next year's earnings.

You know, that not that much higher than the S and P 500.

And so I was, uh, not bold enough to buy it heading into the quarter.

But you know what, even after today's move, of course, I've had the position for years.

I'm a tech investor.

I might even add a little bit.

It's interesting.

You also have a new CFO making an earnings call, debut.

Alphabet's new CFO Ashkenazi, of course, on the call, uh uh not Ashkenazi.

And uh last night, the executive saying that one of her top priorities is cutting costs as Alphabet continues to spend big on A, I wanna play this clip for you and for our viewers and then get your reaction on the other side.

Paul There's really good work that was done uh started by Ruth Soda and the rest of the lead team to reengineer the cost base.

But I think any organization can always push a little further.

I think not just about the size of the organization but, but mostly how we operate and how we run the business.

And I think when you simplify the organization, so I just made a few comments on that and when we use A I within our own processes and how we get work done, there are some efficiencies or opportunities for efficiencies.

So, with that in mind, where do you think those additional opportunities for cost cutting are going to come and, and how soon might we expect to see those Paul?

So I actually think that it's going to be rather easy to show efficiencies within the company's own cost structure.

I've always been a little bit more cautious, not just with alphabet, but with other companies playing the A I trend as to when they're going to have outward facing products that can be adequate monetized.

I think the jury is still out on that and I don't think we'll even get the complete answer to that.

Uh even in 2025 but sure, I, that's music to my ears.

You want to have a, a CFO spending on the right things but not spending fly.

So that comment that she made was right out of central casting and yeah, I'd like to see more and more improvement.

You know, the nice thing also about alphabet is it had a very nice pop year over year in operating margin, about three or 400 basis points.

So maybe they're already uh delivering the mail there with some cost efficiencies.