How good news has become positive for stocks again

We're taking a closer look at how stocks have been reacting to economic data as economic data has been rather in focus over the last couple of weeks.

So this is just the S and P 500 here.

But Michael Ker, it's over at Piper.

Sandler put a little trick on it for us to help us explain how data has been driving this.

So what you're looking at again in purple is the S and P 500 in white blue is the Bloomberg Economic Surprise index.

So as this is coming down, that means economic data is surprising.

Economists to the downside.

It's coming in weaker than expected.

So sort of.

The trend to highlight here was, you can see for a large part of this year it was coming down, but stocks were going up.

The reason for this was the narrative was US Economic growth needed to swell a little bit.

It was coming in too hot.

That was a concern for inflation.

Now economists are feeling more confident about inflation in narrative has shifted.

So right here in this little shaded area you can see here is just when we've had this shift.

Really?

In the past two weeks, you had economic data, specifically this week with jobless claims coming in better than expected.

And that is when we got that bounce in the S and P 500.

So the key takeaway here being going into a big data week next week, we have CP I inflation.

We have retail sales.

The market is likely going to be rooting for good economic data, even if that means that we might price in less fed rate cuts for this year.

Right now, people want to be reassured that the US economy is not headed into recession.

So any signs of growth has been considered good by the market, at least at this juncture right now.

All right, Josh, you mentioned some of that data we're gonna get next week.

Dig into retail sales a bit.

What?

What are the expectations there?

Yeah, retail sales gonna be an interesting one, Josh, because it jumped pretty big in June.

The control group is up about 0.8% which was a large jump for retail sales, only expected to increase about 0.2% here in July.

In that release next week.

And I thought Michael Gapen over at Bank of America had sort of a good framing on this, he said.

Well, if the market wants growth, it might not get it with this print, but it might be OK.

When you take the big jump in June, Combine it with a smaller jump in July that creates an overall OK picture for consumption.

But I guess maybe just a reminder that when this number comes out Thursday morning, you always need to read a little bit more into it, right?

It's gonna be an immediate reaction on that number, but you kind of have to zoom out and see what the trend is with the consumer.

And unless this report really disappoints to the downside, economists feel OK about where the economy is tracking right now for the third quarter.

All right, Josh, Thank you.