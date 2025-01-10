Goldman Sachs downgrades AMD to Neutral, cuts price target

Goldman Sachs downgrades Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) to Neutral from Buy, lowering their price target to $129 from $175. The analysts say other chipmakers are better positioned to compete, with Nvidia (NVDA) having a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs analysts.

Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton take a closer look at the analyst note and what it signals for AMD investors.

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Market Domination here.

This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.