Gold falls to 3-week low, but Alamos Gold COO remains bullish

Despite gold prices (GC=F) sliding to a three-week low following Donald Trump’s presidential win in the 2024 election, Alamos Gold (AGI) COO Luc Guimond remains bullish, with gold production exceeding expectations and the company’s stock up 45% year-to-date.



Jarman tells Asking for a Trend's Josh Lipton that given the United States' growing debt, gold remains a strong play for investors.



Looking ahead, Jarman sees the business-friendly regulatory environment under a second Trump administration as a potential benefit for Alamos Gold, especially given the company’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity.



While Alamos Gold is currently projected to produce about 575,000 ounces of gold this year, Jarman said that the company’s internal growth profile and project pipeline could bring that number to up to 1,000,000 ounces in the coming years.

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Asking for a Trend here.



This post was written by Cindy Mizaku.