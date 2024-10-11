It's going to be 'very tough' for Lyft to catch Uber. Here's why.

On today's installment of Good Buy or Goodbye, host Julie Hyman is joined by BD8 Capital Partners, LLC, CEO and CIO Barbara Doran to discuss her investment outlook in the rideshare space.

Doran recommends Uber (UBER) as a stock to buy, emphasizing its dominant market position and diversified business model. She notes, "they are just growing their share," currently at 76%, with its closest competitor, Lyft (LYFT), at just 23% of the rideshare market.

Furthermore, Doran points out that Tesla's (TSLA) Cybercab unveil at its Robotaxi Day event suggests competition for autonomous driving isn't an imminent threat, as it will be "hard for them to catch up." She also highlights Uber's strong financial position, citing profitability, free cash flow of $1.7 billion, and a $7 billion share buyback authorization.

The primary risk she identifies is a potential slowdown in consumer spending.

On the other hand, Doran advises avoiding Lyft stock. She notes the company's lower profitability and significantly smaller scale compared to Uber, stating it's "going to be very tough" for Lyft to achieve Uber's current market status. Additionally, she points out Lyft's high debt-to-equity ratio, resulting in a weak balance sheet. Lyft stock also consistently underperforms its main competitor, Uber. However, Doran acknowledges one positive aspect: Lyft's new management team, which could drive continued improvement.

This post was written by Angel Smith

Today, we're looking at the ride sharing industry.

Tesla's emergence in ride hailing with its fully autonomous robot taxi could shake up the competitive landscape when it comes.

So what's the best way to play the space?

I'm here with Barbara Duran, the D A capital partner, Con Cio, you're back with us.

It's good to.

So let's talk about your buy stock.

First of all, it is Uber and Uber has already done pretty well over the past year.

It's up about 80% or so you can see on this chart.

So let's get to why you still like it here even as we have the emergence maybe of a competitor coming down the road in a Tesla.

Yeah.

No, that'll be interesting to talk about that.

You know, they've got dominant market share and they're just growing their share, they're about 76% you know, uh Lyft, which is the only real competitor in the space is at about 23%.

And Uber, you know, really, because they have a diversified uh business with the ride sharing and the food delivery really in a way lucked out with.

And during COVID, because everything was shut down, Lyft was shut down in the ride sharing, everybody was, but they had the food delivery, which really picked up.

So when things opened up again, they were well positioned financially so they could really take off.

And I think you've really seen a big difference since then, you know, and so much comes down in ride sharing is timeliness that you don't have to wait 10 minutes where you can get a competitor who is like a minute and also pricing.

But I think that's been the real difference and why they've continued to gain share.

And they've also introduced all these customer friendly um, Uber one, if you could do a, you know, a subscription.

Yeah.

Yeah, to get discounts and all that sort of thing and they continue to expand on the food delivery trying to go after alcohol and convenience and grocery store deliveries.

So, and their cash flow, we will talk about that.

Talk about that dominant.

Well, le let's talk first about the autonomous vehicle idea here.

Um You think what we heard last night from Tesla shows that competition is not around the corner?

I think, I think that's exactly what it shows because the stock was under pressure for the last four months.

But you waiting for this big event because nobody quite has figured out.

And I think people are figuring out where the A V, the autonomous vehicles are gonna fit into a business like an Uber, even a Lyft.

And I think last night, first for is Tesla is concerned production is not gonna start until 26 maybe 27 and they'll be, there's already Waymo who's doing 100,000 rides a week.

And what?

Um, and so they've already got great technology.

So it's gonna be very hard for them to catch up.

But having said that if they would it make sense for them or Waymo to start a business on their own in terms of ride sharing.

And the fact is it looks like partnership is a smarter way to go.

And that's, we've had Uber partnering with Waymo and Cruz and some, several others, but the big one emerging seems to be Waymo where they've already been doing, um, sharing in Phoenix and now they're about to roll out in Austin and Atlanta with Waymo.

But with the difference and this is gonna be an early 25 what they're gonna do is start to do fleet management for Waymo because you look at how expensive it is.

Those cars on average are probably 100 and $50,000 to make, you know, and that's because of all the electronics and all that and then they'll have to be maintained and charged and, you know, and also it's very capital intensive And right now, Uber and Uber and Lyft of the world are capital Light, which is great.

So what the deal is coming, coming forward is that um we will have the advantage of all their um logistics and the power of their um platform, which is they have some 67 million drivers around the world.

They have 100 million active users a month, you know, so and to recreate that if you are an A V, that'd be tough to replicate.

So this could be a very way to go.

So it won't be a competitor.

It will be something that supplements and it should obviously benefit um Uber because then eventually you don't have to pay drivers.

So it's a, it's an inter very interesting developments.

Do you think that they're gonna beat Tesla to scale in that 2627 time frame in a Waymo?

It looks like it.

I mean, they're already out there and they're planning to roll out and they have, you know, hundreds of thousands millions of hours of driving and they have a perfect safety record.

I don't think Tesla has a perfect safety record in terms of even just using, you know, um automated uh equipment in their own cars that are with drivers.

So I think that it's gonna be tough for them to catch up.

Let's get to that cash flow point that you talked about that the balance sheet for Uber is also looking good as you said, it's an asset light model.

Yeah, it is.

And you know, it was uh for a long time in, in getting to profitability, but they finally achieved it in second quarter of 23.

And right now, they've got about 6/6 billion on the balance sheet.

Their free cash flow is huge at 1.7 billion.

And they've also authorized a $7 billion share buyback time unknown, maybe it's over 2 to 3 years, but that's showing a lot of confidence that they can really continue to generate this free cash flow.

Let's talk about what could go wrong.

We always like to talk about the risk.

There could be a slow down in consumer spending.

I mean, that's something that has affected Uber in the past.

Right.

Right.

And I'd say until, you know, until yesterday, people really thought the big risk was that, you know, the A VS could come in and eventually displace them.

I don't really think that's gonna happen.

So, right now, you know, it will always be a risk for the Ubers of the world.

What happens with consumer spending?

And right now it looks like consumer spending has been amazingly resilient.

We're on the FED is just embarking on an easing cycle.

We don't know, you know how much or when, but it looks like maybe another 50 or half a percentage point by year end.

And so if the consumer keeps spending, you know, they'll still be doing Uber rides, they'll still be doing, um, take out and home delivery.

So that, that is the risk though.

If the consumer starts to pull back, let's look at the flip side of all of this and that is Lyft, those shows are also up over the past year, about 20%.

But you really prefer Uber and it's mostly, uh, in comparison.

Right.

That, that Lyft doesn't look right here.

You, you talk about it that it's just not as profitable and it's smaller, right?

And it's not that Lyft is assured because Lyft got new management team in, in 23 in the f in the first half of the year, a new CEO, a new CFO and they've really worked, they get rid of like two or three layers of management and they are really worked on operating efficiencies going after profitability.

So just this last quarter, they finally generated positive free cash flow.

They finally had a profit and the management is determined to do it and the ridership things are looking good, but it's gonna be very tough, you know, because you've got the virtuous circle going with Uber in a big way, you know, you get more drivers because there's more passengers, there's more demand and that just keeps escalating up.

And Lyft and also Uber's worldwide is only in us and Canada and I'm sure they're thinking about international, but will they have the funds?

And they also have a big debt level.

Let's talk about their balance sheet.

That's it's problematic.

I mean, the free cash flow is very helpful, you know, to do that.

But right now their debt to equity ratio is something like 100 and 90%.

That's pretty big.

That doesn't allow a lot of room for error or a lot of room for maneuvering as well.

So let's also talk about the how the stock tends to do.

This is not responding to me as we would like.

But the stock underperforms when you look at it versus, um versus uh Uber, it just doesn't tend to do as well.

No, and I think that really reflects the fundamental difference in the two names.

You know, you mentioned that, that it's up like 20% but Uber's up like four times that over the last year and year to year to date from January 1, Lyft is actually down, you know, it's down 10% where Uber is up 37%.

And then if, even if you look back three years, five years, if you go back three years, I think Lyft is down 75 plus percent, whereas Uber is up, you know, in over 60% and the same kind of stats for five years.

So I think that performance tells you a lot, um What could go right for Lyft, you've sort of alluded to it already, this new management team reinvigorating it sort of getting some momentum Right.

Right.

And I think they can continue to improve you because in the major markets where they have enough density, you know, of cars, you know, they are pretty competitive but they don't have a lot of room, you know, to try to take share, they said they're taking share, you know, but I don't know about that.

And, uh, because to take share they would have to cut prices, they have to really be even faster to the customer.

And that's hard right now, you call an Uber and you've probably got a choice of four or five.

So, you know, I think they continue to, to work their way up.

And so the company, if they can maintain that profitability, the stock should do.

Ok.

But you're looking at a difference estimates, um going forward about 8% revenue growth where as you're seeing Uber growing at about 16% revenue growth and that looks to continue and then even on earnings on Uber, I mean, it's amazing, but um analysts are projecting 40 plus percent for the next few years in earnings growth.

That's pretty impressive.

We'll see if it plays out that way.

Barbara, good to see you.

Thank you so much for coming in.

I appreciate it.