GM drives back to Europe with electric Cadillac

STORY: General Motors is, slowly, driving back into Europe.

On Monday the auto giant returned to the French market, with the launch of its Cadillac Lyriq luxury vehicle in the country.

Online-only sales are due to begin in March, testing whether luxury car buyers are willing to purchase their vehicles entirely without meeting a dealer.

A Paris showroom is, however, in the plans.

The move comes after GM announced late last year that it was relaunching sales in Switzerland.

That was the first step in a planned return to the continent as an all-electric brand.

The firm sold its European Opel and Vauxhall units back in 2017.

Now GM says other electric models will follow the Lyriq.

French pricing for the car hasn’t been set, but in Switzerland it starts at over $93,000.

The best-selling EV in France last year was Tesla’s Model Y SUV, which starts at around half that sum.

GM is targeting the luxury end of the market though, saying that is where it sees the fastest growth.

Germany is now on its European hit list, with sales there to start by year-end.