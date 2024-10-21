GM has been the 'anti-Tesla' in terms of EV goals: AutoGuide

American automaker General Motors (GM) will report its third quarter earnings tomorrow, Tuesday, October 22. AutoGuide Editorial Director Greg Migliore details the figures and comments that GM investors want to hear from CEO Mary Barra.

"In some ways, General Motors has been the anti-Tesla (TSLA) flying below the radar, stacking up some solid financial results in rolling out its electric vehicles mostly on time with EV production timelines," Migliore tells Seana Smith and Madison Mills on Catalysts. "It can always be sort of a moving target, but General Motors has, by and large, done a good chunk of what they said they would..."

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

Video Transcript

Greg, let's talk about GM, the company has been able to reassure uh common is there from the street a little bit just in terms of their direction, they have shifted their EV strategy going forward.

It seems like a number of investors have been encouraged, maybe from what they've heard from Barra.

I'm curious, what do you think is the critical communication point that Barra needs to make clear to the street in order to continue to provide that momentum to the upside in some ways.

General Motors has been the anti tesla flying below the radar stacking up some solid financial results in rolling out its electric vehicles mostly on time with EV, you know, production timelines.

It can always be sort of a moving target, but General Motors has uh by and large done a good chunk of what they said they would with vehicles like the Chevy Equinox, ev the Chevy Blazer, some of the Hummer and Cadillac Electrics farther up the price chain.

Uh I think the move there is that uh the Ceo Mary Barr has tried to communicate that they have a steady electric vehicle strategy.

They are talking a little bit about hybrids, uh, perhaps more than they were before as they're trying to, I think, sort of hedge their bets heading the results of the November election.

But General Motors is in pretty good shape just, uh, earlier this month, they announced like a 325 million dollar venture to get involved in lithium mining, which I think is very creative.

It shows that they're thinking of the whole, like, uh food chain when it comes to electric vehicles, the batteries and how you make these vehicles now.

Are they getting into mining?

Not, not really, but they're definitely thinking of this ecosystem is a way to broader sustainability for the company.