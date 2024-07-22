Global public debt climbs to record highs: Chart of the Day

Public debt across the world climbed to record highs this year, and are expected to continue to increase. Market Domination host Julie Hyman joins Asking for a Trend to discuss some of the countries with the most debt and how the US can start to tackle its own deficit problem.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Asking For a Trend.

This post was written by Melanie Riehl

Video Transcript

Debt loads across the globe are rising this year, and they're expected to continue edging up Yahoo finances Julie.

He joins me now with a closer look.

Julie.

Yes, this is sort of a related conversation to the one you were just having and sort of at the fringes of many of these political conversations.

ADVERTISEMENT

You know, we talk a lot about deficits, which is the amount that we spend versus the amount that we take in as a nation.

And then there's debt to fund what we do as a nation as well.

And we're not just talking here about the United States.

This is a global phenomenon.

Japan sort of dwarfs everything else on the chart because of some idiosyncrasies to Japan specifically.

But there are also a lot of populist elections that have happened over the past six months.

You look at places like France, you look in Mexico and the expectation as many of these populist candidates will want to spend more in order to fund their policies.

That means that debt as a percentage of GDP in many areas is expected to go up.

The blue line Here is the US number, and that is indeed expected to go higher.

You've got the euro area, which is sort of flattening out China ticking up and emerging markets excluding China.

But really the line here, 100% of debt jet debt to GDP.

If we drew that imaginary line off, the higher that you get above that level level, the worse that it is perceived to be.

We earlier had this conversation with Ralph Schlosstein, who is the chairman emeritus of Evercore I SI, and he talked about this sort of intractable challenge of addressing this issue.

Story continues

I do think we have a long term, uh, you know, challenge in our economy and that our fiscal policy is, uh, too loose.

We cannot, you know, go on forever, uh, to generate the kinds of deficits, particularly in a period of, uh, high employment as we're in right now, I happen to be of the view that, uh, you know, neither of our parties is particularly focused on this at the moment.

And Josh, what I thought was really interesting is both Schlosstein and Douglas Holtz Eakin not on the same sort of political side, both of them saying the same thing, which is that a crisis will likely need to happen when it comes to this issue for it to be addressed on a national level by either of the candidates in this election or in future ones.

Yeah, not comforting, Julie, but, um, I think might be on to something there.