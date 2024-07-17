The global market outlook on China chip restrictions

Chip stocks are beginning to fall Wednesday as a report from Bloomberg outlines the Biden administration's plans for stricter trade regulations on chip exports to China. In addition, former President Donald Trump made comments in an interview with Bloomberg suggesting Taiwan should pay for US security.

Principal Asset Management chief global strategist Seema Shah sits down with The Morning Brief to give insight into the possible restrictions and what it means for the chip sector and the broader equity market (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC).

"In a way, this is not unexpected. I think everyone has been anticipating that,as you see this continuation of US-China tensions, that, unfortunately, some of these chip makers, technology almost falls right into the spotlight," Shah tells Yahoo Finance. "On top of that, of course, you've got very, very, very rich valuations for these companies. So inevitably, there's going to be some kind of consideration from investors about how this proceeds."

Shah finds that the US economy will benefit the most from global economic tightening: "It's the rest of the world that would struggle on a relative basis. Within that scenario we pinpoint India and Japan as the two countries, which are a little bit outside of some of that spotlight. So we continue to actually like those economies, Latin America, segments of it can do well."

This post was written by Nicholas Jacobino

Video Transcript

The chip sector under pressure this morning after former President Trump saying that Taiwan should pay the US for defense during an interview.

But also really what's driving today's action is President Biden said to be considering cracking down on chip makers who shipped to China.

That's according to a report out from Bloomberg to discuss what all this means here for the broader market.

We want to bring in see Miha Principal Asset Management and Chief Global strategist sa.

It's great to have you.

So we have seen this rotation on some of those larger cap tech names over the last couple of trading sessions and then pairing that with uh this morning's news about reports of a broader crackdown here potentially from the Biden administration.

I'm curious how you see that playing out in the market potentially if we do see that go into place in the coming weeks.

Uh Thanks for having me on.

So yeah, this is in a way this is not unexpected.

I think everyone has been anticipating that as you see this continuation of us, China tensions that unfortunately, some of these chip makers technology almost falls uh right into the spotlight.

Um on top of that, of course, you've got very, very, very rich valuations for these for these companies.

So in there's going to be some kind of um consideration from investors about how this proceeds.

Now we continue to like those make a cut the technology names, a lot of the software chip makers um but probably would not be adding exposure at this point and really looking across the across abroad portfolio to really think about diversification, where else around the world would do well in that kind of trade tariff environment and also which are the parts of the market which are less uh less expensively valued.

Well, see, I feel like you're talking about some of the movement we've seen in small caps in that rotation that has really been cemented over the past week or so, particularly in the Russell.

What is the catalyst for the movement that we are seeing in small caps right now?

Is it the valuation picture?

Is it the geopolitical tensions?

Is it Trump's VP pick who's typically been favorable to smaller businesses?

What do you think?

So, I think there's a couple of things at play.

The valuation story, I think has been around for a while.

It's just uh we've been looking for that fundamental shift which can prompt people to start increasing their exposure.

Now, you know, you've had, as you said, you mentioned a couple of them, there's the, the, the Trump trade.

Um with this idea that actually if you're more domestically focused or if the US economy is going to be bene benefiting, then it's a small cap companies which have a greater domestic revenue exposure than some of the large cap.

But also it's about rate cuts.

And we can see that it really coincided with that soft CP I inflation print last Thursday when you did see that first very significant reversal from here.

The um I don't think it's entirely clear cut because for small cap, not only do you have to have rate cuts, you have to have several of them because small cap have such a significant part of their debt as floating rate.

But also you need to have a solid growth outlook.

So on that basis for this to continue, it needs to be that the FED cuts uh rates in time to ward off a further economic deterioration.

So I think it's still early days to see if this is going to be sustained or if it's just something which is can go on for a month or two.

So see how are you positioned?

Just given that uncertainty?

Are you betting that this trade does have legs or is it smart to maybe hedge this position at this point?

So we continue to have a greater exposure to the large cap, uh, the large cap companies.

Uh, there's a number of reasons for that.

I mean, I think we're going into a bit of an economic moderation.

We don't think a recession is on the way, but that economic moderation um probably means that you still want to have companies which are high quality high liquidity.

And also from a secular perspective, we still consider those companies is at the forefront of a lot of the productivity and growth advances over the coming future.

So those are the areas that we're looking at.

But we're also starting to think about where internationally outside of the US can farewell over the next six months to a year.

Well, let's talk about that because I know in your notes you sent over to us as well.

You talk a lot about global economic growth and I do want to get your take on the potential risks to that within this election cycle.

Uh Former President Trump telling Bloomberg that we have a currency problem and talking about wanting to shift the 75% non form payroll jobs that we have in services over to manufacturing roles, which would be a very big shift for our economy.

If Trump is able to move the needle on that and if his concerns about currency do get cemented into some sort of policy action, what could that mean for financial markets?

So it's, it's a really good question.

I think this is something that everyone is really focusing on the on at the moment.

So if you were to see this increase in tariffs concerns about, actually, let's let's start with the tariffs idea, really the US is the economy which really benefits the most.

It's the rest of the world that would struggle on a relative basis.

Um Within that scenario, we pick point, um India and Japan as a two countries which are a little bit outside of, of some of that spotlight.

So we continue to actually like those uh those economies, Latin America segments of it can do well, Europe is a little bit more in a slightly more slightly tougher position because not only is it uh very much exposed to some of those tariffs and the China economic weakness, but also within a geopolitical perspective with regards to uh spending on NATO defense spending.

I think there are some concerns there for the US though.

If there were to be concerns about the currency, there was maybe a push to have a weaker dollar.

That's actually good news for emerging markets.

So it's fairly balanced.

Um I think China is probably the area that we would be the most cautious of um in that scenario.

All right, Seema thank you so much for joining us.

We really appreciate it.

That was Seema Shaw, Principal Asset Management Chief Global Strategist.