Generative AI is changing the game for business. Here's how.

Generative AI has taken the business world by storm. Right now, tech giants like Nvidia (NVDA), Meta (META), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), and Tesla (TSLA) are some of the companies most often associated with AI. But soon, it's going to be used across industries, whether to simplify tasks, synthesize large data sets, or automate jobs held by humans.

Yahoo Finance anchor Akiko Fujita takes a closer look at what some of Wall Street's top executives are saying about the oncoming AI revolution.

A I is taking center stage fundamentally transforming the rate of change across industries from transportation to banking, to health care companies are tapping into its potential to personalize customer experience and make workforces more efficient.

JP Morgan estimates generative A I has the potential to boost global GDP by 10% Jamie Dimond calling the technology transformational in his annual shareholder letter adding A I has the potential to quote augment virtually every job and impact the workforce composition.

The technology is taking shape for financial services to travel.

That's the real promise a computer that can understand you.

They're going to ask you like, well, who are you Lester like what are your hopes dreams like?

Where do you want to travel?

What do you one day want to do with your life?

And then it can actually understand you and be more of a matchmaker.

A I expands the types of queries we are able to address and opens up powerful new ways to search visual search via lenses.

One soon you will be able to ask questions by taking a video with lens at IO.

We showed new features coming soon to Gmail and Google photos soon you'll be able to ask photos questions.

Like what did I eat at that restaurant in Paris last year.

Companies like Google and Airbnb aren't the only ones leveraging Gen A I's potential Tesla Ceo Elon Musk, laid out his vision to shareholders.

I really just can't emphasize the importance of autonomy for the vehicle side and for optimists and to take the valuation, I think to some pretty crazy number at robotics firm figure A I generative A I is accelerating the learning curve for humanoid robot.

Figure 02, the machine picks up new tasks in real time while communicating speech to speech.

According to the company, its skills being put to the test at BMW S factory in South Carolina, the industry researchers, um many of them in the room has figured out how to use A I to learn everything, not just words but to learn the meaning of images and videos and 3D chemicals, protein physics.

And this is really the revolutionary time that we're in just about every industry is going to be affected by this.

But for all of the excitement, few companies outside of tech have realized the potential just 10% of fully integrated generative A I.

According to BC G, 40% of companies are standing on the sidelines for now.

The consulting firm estimates adoption will improve a company's efficiency across the board.

With the insurance sector seeing the most dramatic changes, those like financial institutions likely to see $1 billion in cost savings within the next 18 months.

As clients build our A I strategies, the it landscape is becoming increasingly complex labor demographic shifts.

Further emphasize the importance of optimizing it spend and automating business processes in transportation.

The technology is accelerating the move to autonomy with self driving cars heading to Bill's car, please make sure you're safe.

We are inside Google's Waymo car.

The company launched its taxi service a few years ago.

Since then, it's logged tens of millions of miles with every piece of that data going to feed the system.

So it becomes even smarter the car's perception, its ability to predict and plan all of that is driven by A I and that technology is allowing these cars to expand their routes rapidly.

The use cases are still limited but meta Ceo Mark Zuckerberg says A I is quickly moving towards ubiquity.

I kind of think that in the future, just like every business has, you know, an email address and a website and a social media account or several I think in the future, every business is going to have an A I agent that interfaces with their customers.