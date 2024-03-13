Generation AI: No elections for Google's Gemini

STORY: From why Gemini won't answer questions about global elections, to plans for artificial intelligence to be deployed at the Paris Olympics, this is Generation AI.

Sam Altman will return to OpenAI’s board along with three new directors, the ChatGPT maker announced.

Altman, the company’s chief executive, was fired in November of last year.

His ouster was reversed within days after shock from employees, investors and OpenAI's biggest financial backer, Microsoft.

An investigation by a law firm into the events surrounding his firing has wrapped up and the company has created new governance rules and strengthened its conflict of interest policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The board said it unanimously backed Altman's leadership.

Google is restricting its AI chatbot Gemini from answering questions about the global elections happening this year, the Alphabet-owned firm said.

The update comes at a time when advancements in generative AI have fanned concerns about misinformation and fake news among the public.

Google's AI products have been under the microscope after inaccuracies in some historical depictions of people created by Gemini forced it to pause the chatbot's image-generation feature in February.

Nvidia has been sued by three authors who say the chipmaker used their copyrighted works without permission to train its AI platform.

The proposed class action seeks unspecified damages for people in the U.S. whose content helped train Nvidia’s NeMo AI platform.

Nvidia declined to comment.

France is planning on using AI-driven video surveillance tech to keep Paris safe during the 2024 Summer Games.

It tested the tech out at a Depeche Mode concert and said it was a success.

But rights campaigners warn the technology poses a threat to civil liberties.