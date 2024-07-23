General Motors tops Q2 earnings, lifts full-year guidance

General Motors (GM) topped its second quarter earnings expectations and lifted its full-year adjusted profit outlook for the second time in 2024. GM posted adjusted earnings per share of $3.06 (beating expected $2.70 per share) and revenue of $47.97 billion ($45.51 billion expected), a 7.2% jump from last year's revenue.

At the time of this video's posting, GM stock is down by over 6% Tuesday morning.

Yahoo Finance executive editor Brian Sozzi joins Morning Brief to recap his conversation with GM CFO Paul Jacobson and break down the automaker's future in China.

Read more about GM's second quarter earnings here.

Video Transcript

We're also watching shares of General Motors after the company raised its full year adjusted profit outlook for the second time this year, those shares down just about 4/10 of a percent.

But our executive editor, Brian so he had the chance to speak with GM CFO Paul Jacobson earlier this morning.

So we've got so the on set with us to discuss, what an honour to have you here.

Honour to see both of you guys.

This is, uh and really, I think that investors are probably pretty honoured to see this quarter out of General Motors.

Uh, big earnings be again from General Motors out here for the second time this year, raising its full year guidance.

All in all, a good quarter on the back of more sales of large pickup trucks and SUVs, which are very high margin items.

So once I swab the deck of all that stuff and got to the bottom of the quarter, I asked, uh, GM CFO Paul Jacobson his thoughts on the electric vehicle with its tyres and its windows, a normal car.

You just plug it in and charge it his thoughts, uh, on why this EV or EVs more broadly have been so politicised as we go into the election season.

Take a listen.

We're trying to rise above politics and make this really about consumer choice.

And, you know, what we've seen today is about 8% of, uh, consumers have, uh, have chosen EVs, and we want to meet them where they are.

Uh, we've got a portfolio, uh, that in many cases is bringing more range more capability and in some cases, more affordability.

Um, even into the, uh, to the portfolio that exists today.

So for us, it's about choice.

And I didn't get the sense, uh, guys that GMO is going to pull back anytime soon on its EV infrastructure, build out its battery plans and all the jobs associated with that, uh, going into election season, Actually.

Quite the contrary.

This sounds like a company that remains all in on EVs.

Uh, GM expected to make between 200,000 to 250,000 electric vehicles this year and reach variable profits this year.

Which sets the table potentially for good old fashioned profits.

No accounting stuff.

Uh, for 20 25.

Yeah.

Brian, there was a lot to like within this report.

You can clearly see that by the street's reaction here this morning there was, though, maybe one area of a bit of a concern here.

When you take a look at China and some of the trends that we have seen there, did he talk at all about that?

And maybe any sort of hope for a reversal.

Anytime.

Did you read my story?

You're just gonna show you're good.

Uh, but yes, I actually asked, uh, Paul what their longer term plans are for For China.

Uh, not really.

A good quota for them by any stretch of imagination.

Sanders under pressure, profit under pressure.

It didn't sound like this is a company that's going to close up shop in China overnight because it's, uh, you've seen a lot of companies.

A lot of consumers in China go back to domestic EV makers.

Um, but I do think some form of major cost cutting is about to rain down on G M's China business may not be this quarter, but at some point this year, I think you're going to see some details on a company that's been very aggressive in cutting costs in the United States.

That's why they're out there beating on taking that same mindset and applying into a China business that is just not cutting it.

Uh, but then besides that, of course, too, as well.

Uh, I think the street just keeps keeps getting it wrong on General Motors.

Um, really.

For the past year and a half, they have consistently come out here and beat earnings.

I don't know.

I think the street doesn't realise how reformed a general motor is making more profitable vehicles, people things they actually want to use.

It's got good technology.

Uh, and they're taking market share and vs, so there's a lot to like.