What Friday's CPI data means for Fed policy

Investors are keenly awaiting the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report set for release on Friday. This economic indicator will provide fresh insights into the Federal Reserve's ongoing battle against inflation and offer valuable clues about their next move for monetary policy, with investors hoping for a potential rate cut.

Yahoo Finance anchor Josh Lipton examines market expectations of the upcoming CPI print.

Video Transcript

Fed chair, Jerome Powell spoke at the European Central Bank for last week in Portugal.

Well, he said the US economy is getting back on a disinflationary path.

So for more on what the latest economic data could mean for you and your wallet, we bring in our very own, Josh Lipton.

Hey Josh Brad, we had that big jobs report last week this week.

More important economic data is on deck this time.

As you were mentioning there, the focus on inflation with the release the June consumer price index coming on Thursday.

Economists expect headline inflation rose 3.1% annually in June.

That would be a slowdown from the 3.3% rise seen in May.

Prices are set to rise 0.1% on a month over month basis on a core basis.

So excluding volatile food and energy items, CP I is forecast to rise 3.4% over last year.

In June change from May monthly core price increases are predicted to clock in at 0.2%.

The Federal Reserve will of course carefully examine the CP I print as another important data point determining if and when they can start cutting rates which affects borrowing costs for consumers and companies across the economy.

Remember there was that string of hotter than expected inflation data to start the year which surprised our policymakers in Washington picture does seem like it has been improving, but central bankers still seem to be feeling cautious.

We saw that in the minutes of the fed's June policy meeting released last week, which investors look to for clues behind the policy makers thinking our central bankers said the progress toward their 2% inflation target had been modest and that they still want more data to give them greater confidence that inflation is indeed returning sustainably toward 2%.

Adding that some participants emphasized the need for patients still investors bet that inflation it's headed in the right direction.

That trend coupled with a cooling labor market will give our fed the cover.

They need to start cutting rates soon.

Perhaps in the fall markets currently assign a roughly 75% probability of a rate cut in September Brad back to you.

Yeah, it's been really interesting to track, especially with regard to how the feds thinking could move at coming meetings.

And I'm taking a look just at the CME fed watch probability a week ago.

This time, we were looking about 60% 60 to 65% of a rate cut coming in the September meeting.

You look at that now you fast forward a week at this point now we're looking at about a 77% chance of a significant jump even week, over week, some of the, some data had really swung things and the common consensus thinking last week, we'll see what this inflationary data sets up this week as well as you point out.

Um Brad, also, our central bankers are back on Capitol Hill.

You know, Jay Powell in front of lawmakers will see what he says there too.

Does he give any more indication?

There are some economists think, you know, maybe at least in July, does he start laying the groundwork for that cut in September?

We'll see what kind of color of commentary we get, Josh.

Appreciate it.