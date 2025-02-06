Fortinet, Cloudflare jump on better-than-expected earnings

Shares of both Fortinet (FTNT) and Cloudflare (NET) are soaring in after-hours trading.

Fortinet reported adjusted earnings of $0.74 per share compared to a Bloomberg consensus estimate of $0.61. Revenue also topped estimates.

Cloudflare posted a slight earnings beat. Revenue of $459.9 million was better than the Wall Street estimate of $452.3 million.

Market Domination Overtime Anchors Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton break down the tech companies' results in the video above.

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Market Domination Overtime here.

This post was written by Stephanie Mikulich.