Former LA Dodgers owner's thoughts on Juan Soto $765M contract

With a potentially record-setting $765 million, 15-year contract, star outfielder Juan Soto and the New York Mets signed a deal on Sunday. Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi spoke with Project Liberty founder and former owner of the LA Dodgers Frank McCourt on Opening Bid about the monumental deal.

It's a “hell of a lot of money” McCourt said with a chuckle. But he did express caution around what this could mean for the sport: "I just hope baseball, just really focuses on the good of the sport and the health of the league generally because you need other teams. You can't play by yourself."

