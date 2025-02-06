Ford's muted 2025 outlook highlights 'Ford-specific' problems

Ford (F) shares are under pressure after issuing a muted 2025 outlook alongside its earnings report, which beat estimates. RBC Capital Markets global autos analyst Tom Narayan joins Morning Brief with Seana Smith and Brad Smith to take a closer look at the earnings print and the weaker-than-expected outlook.

"The Q4 numbers were good. We all expected that. We saw that out of GM. There was a big pull forward. I think they had demand that probably hit December from January post-election. But then the '25 guidance ... was a bit muted, worse than what folks were expecting," Narayan says.

The analyst credits the weak guidance to some "Ford-specific" challenges, including plant launch costs and unprofitable electric vehicle sales. He says the automaker didn't include tariffs in its 2025 conservative outlook.

Narayan says "within a period of uncertainty," his strategy is to go "back to the old staples" and to "look at what's defensive." He highlights Ferrari (RACE) and General Motors (GM) as names that fit that description and added Tesla (TSLA) as a long-term play. "We think you stick to the stuff that's working instead of maybe trying to be cute," the analyst tells Yahoo Finance.

This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.