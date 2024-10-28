Ford Q3 earnings, Fed's jobs data forecasts: Market Domination Overtime

As the trading day comes to a close, Market Domination Overtime anchors Josh Lipton and Josh Schafer stick around to look back on the day's biggest market themes.

The Market Domination Overtime team welcomes Yardeni Research chief markets strategist Eric Wallerstein to speak about the biggest risk he is seeing for the US economy at this time, while discussing the Federal Reserve's anticipations for this Friday's October jobs data.

American automaker Ford (F) reported third quarter earnings results, which saw revenue top estimates as adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in line with forecasts. S&P Global Ratings autos managing director Nishit Madlani joins the program to expand upon Ford's guidance and general EV demand.

Video Transcript

And that's the closing bell on Wall Street.

And now it's time for market domination over time, we're joined by Jared Blier to get you up to the speed on the action from today's trade.

And let's take a look at where the major averages ended up.

So you can see the Dow Dow Jones industrial average closing up about 0.6%.

The S and P 500 up about 3/10 of a percent.

And the tech heavy NASDAQ also up about 3/10 of a percent markets, largely sort of drifting higher.

Today, we know a lot of data coming later this week, tech earnings coming later this week feels like a little bit of a wait and see day today, Jared, but I want to take a closer look at what happened among the sectors, Jared.

I know you have that breakdown for us.

Well, thank you, Josh.

Yes.

It's all queued up for me like magic here.

Let me just show you energy was the sole sector in the red today that it was caused by the biggest drop in crude oil since 2022.

Those really struck strikes on Iranian targets, not quite as bad as markets thought they might be.

So, here is the number one sector right here, financials XL F 1.2%.

And this is really interesting.

I got to show you guys the bond market real quick because the 10 year t note yield has just been tearing higher and it actually shot up to 4.3% today, uh, highest that we've seen in quite a long time.

And, uh it's getting into territory where it could disrupt equities.

And I'm going to be talking about this with Josh Schafer, excuse me, Josh Lipton in about 30 minutes.

Excuse me there, you can see in the last three months, definitely the highest yield there.

Uh Let's go back to the uh our heat maps here and I want to show you what's been happening with our leaders.

You don't see a lot of red here either, but Bitcoin has been heading higher.

Uh Bitcoin itself approaching 70,000.

So that's something we're watching Chinese stocks.

Those are on the move today.

K web up 3% and regional banks as well, regional banks like the expanding yield curve.

And that could be the story there.

I'm going to close here with the NASDAQ 100.

A mixed picture.

Admittedly, NVIDIA backing off of those record highs that it hit last week.

That's down 7/10 of a percent, but Apple continues to consolidate near highs and I just want to show you looks like it's ready to break out just waiting for it to do so, guys, thank you, Jared market starting the week on an upbeat note while we're heading into a seasonally good period for stocks.

There are a lot of events happening in the next week.

We got earnings, the election and the fed decision just to name a few which will be key drivers.

Well, joining us now is Eric Wallerstein Giardini Research Chief.

It's trash, Eric.

It is good to have you on the show.

I wanna start maybe with yields.

Eric, and I'm curious because you look at the 10 year we, you know, backed up near 43.

I'm curious, Eric, what, what do you think the message is that yields are sending us right now and, and is there a level you'd be watching where you think?

Ok, that's when, you know, we could see a squeeze on the equity market.

Yeah, I mean, I think the run up from around 3.6% just as the fed was cutting all the way to 4.14 0.2%.

It was really a combination of two things.

Uh economic data came in way stronger than a lot of people expected.

We had upwards revisions to previous months.

We had stronger GDP, stronger GD.

I, we had a really good payrolls report in September and then we also had the fed cut by 50 bits.

So I think the message, the bond market is sending is the FED did too much and too soon.

And I think, you know, a lot of people are equating this to rising odds of a Trump victory.

Um, in, in just a week or so.

I think that's a little bit of, you know, nothing changes sentiment like price.

I think a lot of the run up in yields at least a 4.1 and 4.2% had to do mostly with economic data in the fed.

I'm kind of hesitant to chalk it up to rising odds of a Trump victory given, you know, it's still kind of a coin flip.

And, um, you know, it's, it's mostly an economic data story.

Eric, I wanted to ask you about the rising odds of a Trump victory.

There was a chart, uh, Rory Calva over R BC capital markets has been tracking this for a couple months now.

He's simply looking at the S and P 500 the odds of a Trump win, right.

I think there are a lot of factors like you just said, that maybe go into that light blue line there, moving the S and P 500 higher, but some have tried to say at least at net net, the market has leaned toward pricing in a Trump win versus pricing in a Harris win.

Do you think we're at that point yet we're headed into next week?

That feels like we're the market's position that it's positioned for a Trump win and a Harris win would maybe prompt a surprise to the downside.

You know, I don't think so.

You know, if you chart ice cream sales and crime, uh, they look like they, you know, they track as well.

Um, I think a Harris administration would be at least, you know, pretty similar to the Biden administration.

It's, you know, she's obviously the vice president.

Um, her economic plans are, there's worries about a fiscal deficit, but um you know, recent estimates obviously have Trump's plans being even more worrisome uh on the fiscal side.

So I think the market uh would do fine with Harris.

I think the market would do fine with Trump.

I don't think, I think um the stock market would, you know, is, is really pricing any presidential odds.

If you think about earning season, it's been going pretty well.

Big banks did well in Q three.

we should get above 3% year, over year growth uh for the third quarter, which we get later this week.

So, um yeah, I mean, things look good on the earnings side, uh things look good in terms of economic growth.

So it makes sense that the stock market, you know, is kind of around record highs, especially given the fed is easing into that really hot economy.

So I don't think it has to do with the presidential election.

So Eric, let me ask you.

So if you know the economy looks decent.

Earnings look decent.

What worries you and Dr Ed right now when you get together, you discuss your wall of worry, what comes up?

Yeah, I mean, the biggest risk for us, at least in terms of, uh, domestic growth has been geopolitics for a while.

It's still just a 20% outlook, uh, in terms of our kind of probabilistic scenarios.

But, I mean, today, I think a lot of the enthusiasm for cyclicals had to do with um Iran and Israel's tensions fizzling, uh or at least, you know, Israel's attacks on Iran not hitting oil fields, oil dropped, you know, five plus percent, uh financials and materials both did very well.

We also had some mix up uh in the Japanese political scene.

But um it looks like, you know, investors are kind of hoping the conservative parties um figure out a way to the conservative parties, there are really in favor of easy monetary policy.

So the Nikkei ran up the yen weakened, I think broadly, we're just seeing fewer risks to global growth.

And uh the US has been the strongest economy um to date and, and for the past couple of years.

So, you know, I think there is a big risk that the next president or the next administration really continues to blow out the deficit.

Um But the bond market is pricing that in and, you know, we, you know, as the yield kind of fell towards 3.6%.

We were saying, you know, we don't think this lasts and, uh, it's time to short bonds and I think, you know, 4.25% maybe even 4.5% makes sense given the economic fundamentals.

Um, so, yeah, I'd say fiscal, fiscal concerns and the geopolitical landscape but, you know, so far nothing to, uh, nothing too major.

Hence why record highs Eric, I'm, I'm curious over the next week we've talked about it a little bit here.

Plenty of headlines to look at.

Right.

You could go big tech earnings, you could go all of the economic data we're getting this week.

You have the election, you have the fed meeting next week.

What do you think is gonna be driving markets here over the next week?

Is it the fundamental story with earnings or are we gonna be a little bit more macro focused?

Yeah, you know, I think earnings will probably be in the driver's seat barring anything unexpected.

Uh, there will be more chatter about the election but I think in terms of Q three GDP, you know, expecting really strong growth.

Um, you know, if anything weird comes out there, we'll see what has to, you know, we'll see, you know, we'll see what happens.

Uh, we're expecting real incomes and real spending to rise about 0.5% month over month, which is really healthy and kind of tracks with that strong growth.

We get the payrolls report on Friday, uh, monthly payrolls have been huge, um, for the past several months and, and even year, but we're gonna get this one muddled by worker strikes.

Hurricane Milton.

There's been some layoffs by Boeing and ST anti, um, in terms of the auto, the auto companies.

So it's gonna be hard to get too much of a read from there.

Um, you'll probably get a little uptick in the unemployment rate, slower payrolls growth.

But we think the labor market still looks pretty good.

I mean, the layoffs have been due to workers asking for exorbitant pay increases, not because of some broad cyclical slowdown.

So, um you know, even if payroll growth subsides a bit in November, we expect it to um or subsides a bit in October, we expect it will rebound through the end of the year.

Eric, how do you think the market would take a very weak print on Friday?

There are some reports out there that this could really distort data, right.

So at least the headline numbers do not look great.

Do you think that's something that the market can accept?

Yeah.

You know, I know Bloomberg economics is calling for a negative print.

I mean, they've been wrong in the labor market for like two years calling for a recession.

So, I don't know, maybe they're right this time.

Um I don't think it'd be a huge deal.

I think the fed is Uber committed to being Dovish.

So I think, you know, the, based on some recent fed speak, there's a chance that given the bulk of economic data we've seen some of the more hawkish members get a little more sway at the upcoming meeting.

Um, I don't think a super we payrolls report would be that concerning unless it looked like it was really cyclical sectors, um, that we're seeing layoffs.

I, I don't expect that, um, you know, the big risk, I guess if there's a, if there's a GOP sweep during the election, I think a sweep and, uh, it's much more likely to be a GOP sweep than a democratic sweep, you know, gives you that kind of like rubber stamp approval, right?

You can pass everything you want.

Um, but again, it's a really murky congressional, uh, congressional makeup, right?

Like not every Republican and not every Democrat votes really party line.

So, you know, I, I'm not really worried about this payroll report.

We're watching it, but it's gonna be weak.

Um We'll be waiting for the next one.

Continuing claims rising a little bit.

Initial claims don't look too bad.

So, you know, labor market looks ok. Eric, great to have you on the show today.

We had a lot in a short period of time there.

Thank you.

Thanks guys.

Have a good one.

All right, for its third quarter results hitting the wire just now.

Taking a look now at the numbers, you can see stocks at about 2 3% now uh in terms of adjusted EPS.

Uh Well, let's start with third quarter revenue shapers 46 billion net income, uh 0.9 billion.

That includes a previous announced 1 billion EV related charge.

Uh for pro revenue increased 13%.

Uh It looks like for pro intelligence paid software subscriptions up 30% uh to nearly 630,000 users full year, 2024 adjusted EBIT.

Now expected to be about 10 billion.

Yeah, and that full year uh 2024 adjusted EBIT now expected to be 10 billion.

They had seen a range of 10 to 12 billion.

Josh, the estimate was for that to come in in between that range of 10.63 billion.

So perhaps a little bit lower than the street expected.

There looks like that's the same for a couple of these IDA numbers of Ford CS full year.

Uh Ford pro IDA coming in at $9 billion.

That was supposed to be in a or they had previously seen a range of 9 to 10.

So a couple profitability forecasts here coming in.

Yes, it's within the range, but on the lower end of the range, that normally is not something that would at least maybe make the stock go up.

So you're starting to see shares trade a little bit lower here, but maybe that's what's driving the move so far.

Yes, you have Jim Farley in the statement saying Theyre they're talking about how they're in a strong position with Ford Plus as our industry, he says he undergoes a sweeping transformation.

He talks about uh making strategic decisions, taking tough actions.

He says to create advantages for Ford versus the competition in areas like Ford Pro International Operations software.

Next gen EVs stock though, at least initially here, we're down the after hours and of course, it was already firmly in the red year today.

Josh.

Yeah, share is continuing to fall right now.

Of course, we have that all coming up in a little bit.

So it'll be interesting to hear what Ceo Jim Farley says about that guidance.

Perhaps, maybe a little bit more clarity on what they're looking at into 2025.

Sometimes that can ease the street as you get into that call as well.

All right, we're coming up, we're gonna get some analyst reaction to the latest numbers from Ford.

Stick around more market domination over time coming right up.

Ford trimming its profit forecast as it reports its third quarter results for more.

Let's get to S and P Global Ratings Autos managing director, Nasheed Med Mani Nasheed Ford shares trading a little bit lower after this report, curious just broadly what you make of what Ford just told us about its quarter and what that's saying about the state of the business.

Yeah, first of all, thanks for having me.

So from a credit ratings perspective, I mean, we currently have a stable outlook and that hinges a lot on cost improvements that we were expecting over the next 12 to 18 months, we had lowered our margin forecast in the summer.

So that narrowed the cushion for any significant underperformance.

So the numbers that, you know, came in earlier today at the lower end of their range, it doesn't inspire too much confidence, but we had already big that in our, in our lower forecasts.

So, so that's the story relative to GM obviously a weakness.

Do you see, you know, a big, obviously a big thing we talk a lot about is, you know, ev sales growth, you know, not what it used to be.

Um How do you see the trajectory of ev sales broadly playing out over the next 6, 12 months?

Yeah, we are expecting a slowdown and that's, that's, you know, consistent with what we've been hearing from multiple players in the industry short term.

It's not, it's not too bad because that means they can sell more of their more profitable vehicles.

But it does mean that, you know, there are costs that need to be spent because they, they have had changes in strategy as far as certain products that had to be rolled back.

So those reimbursements to suppliers will have to be made.

So it does raise those costs and then longer term, it also, you know, introduces the possibility of more missteps because all automakers don't know, you know, which way to go in terms of propulsion systems because there are so many options available as far as you know, the future is concerned.

So it does add that uncertainty and it reduces the the timeline by which they can bridge the gap versus you know, some of those Chinese automakers that are making rapid inroads.

You you mentioned the shift to maybe scale back some of the evs right, we know Ford has been doing that really industry wide.

That has been the case.

How long is that gonna take for these companies to right size, some of the significant spending they were putting into evs that they might not get back and sort of how that weighs on profitability.

How long does that take to play out?

It's going to take a while?

Look, I mean, they've already delayed some of the Capex plans.

I mean, Ford specifically has, has made changes, they've basically canceled the all electric three row sue and want to only make a hybrid one now.

So those changes, we're going to probably see more of as and when we see customers, you know, being slow to adopt evs pricing is going to be a big factor next year, we're building in, you know, fairly aggressive pricing assumptions.

We think prices have to come down quite a bit to align with demand and I would say at least over the next two years, that's gonna be a big headline as far as you know the the timeline for achieving profitability in, in the EBUS for all automakers.

So pricing is gonna be the the biggest negative for them to get there.

Nashi.

I'm curious, you know what's been working for Ford because if you look at this latest print, it sounds like you're kind of traditional gas cozz, Nashi.

I mean, they talk about North America volume.

They say it was up 8%.

They call out that's newly launched trucks and suvs.

Yeah, and that's, that's not different from what we heard from GMGM.

Was able to hold pricing very strongly.

We heard from them last week.

That relative to the industry because of these new launches, they, they have been able to price well for Ford, what's, what's working is they have a high reliance on their commercial vehicle business.

So that's their transit van, the super duty, that's their high margin business and it's been pretty resilient because they have good market shares.

They have pretty strong pent up demand because of all the investment in infrastructure and utilities.

Those are the fleet operators that are looking to refresh their vehicles and it tends to be very high margin.

So that's, that's what's working in their favor.

And so far this year that's what's helped them sort of mask the inefficiencies in, uh you know, getting that cost done because that's been, that's been a big negative Nashi you brought up GM there.

And I'm curious thinking back to G MS report last week, we obviously saw the stock move higher on that seem like they perhaps surpassed expectations.

What, what is GM doing a little bit differently?

Are they doing something differently or is it just a matter of expectations being at a different place for the two companies?

Yeah.

Look, I'll say from a ratings perspective again, very solid cushion.

Uh, G M's rated one notch higher than Ford, they've had very consistent execution.

So when they reported last week, their dealer inventory was down by almost 50% since the start of the year.

And that's important because that reduces pressure on them to put discounts.

Uh So that's going to help them manage pricing much better than Ford and STIs.

And what they've also done better is they've been executing better on controlling their production costs.

They've benefited from lesser configurations, fewer part numbers and just having that control over their supply chain has been somewhat of a benefit versus the others.

I'm curious that she uh just broadly for us based carmakers, China.

How, how big of an opportunity do you still consider that long term?

Yeah, I mean, look, it's a market where not just for the US automakers but even the premium German automakers.

It's been a bloodbath as far as pricing pressure is concerned as far as what that means for their future strategy is concerned from our perspective.

The question is, can the US automakers ever get back to their historical levels of, you know, cash contributions from that market.

And the answer is no, we don't think they'll get there.

So the question really is to what extent can they mitigate some of the recent market share losses?

Can they get close to break even and slightly profitable?

And to what extent can they restructure that market to focus on more of an export focus?

So that's gonna be the the the area of focus from a credit rating standpoint.

We we don't see that market getting close to their historical levels for the U automakers, Nasheed.

Appreciate your time, that instant analysis.

Thank you so much.

Thanks for having me time now for to watch Tuesday, October 29th.

We are in the thick of earnings season.

A lot of big names reporting tomorrow including alphabet, visa and A MD, alphabet.

The latest of the magnificent seven companies to report is announcing results for the third quarter and it's expecting growth in Google cloud and subscriptions to drive revenue in Q three.

They will also be listening for anything on A I spending as any new commentary could impact A I Zuger, not NVIDIA.

Moving over to jobs.

The monthly jolts report, that's the job openings and labor turnover survey is coming out in the morning.

Economists forecasting job openings tick down slightly to 8 million in September, giving us more insight in the labor force ahead of Friday's full jobs report and taking a look at the economy we're going to be getting a new consumer confidence reading for October in the morning.

That number expected to increase to 99.5 is coming after what we saw last week with consumer sentiment rise to a six month high of interest rate relief.

