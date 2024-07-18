Ford pivots from EVs to truck production at Canada facility

Ford (FORD) plans to expand its heavy-duty truck production to a plant in Ontario, Canada, which was originally slated to focus solely on EV production. Yahoo Finance autos reporter Pras Subramanian explains Ford's pivot from electric vehicles to commercial vehicles at this facility, which is already projected to produce 100,000 trucks in 2026.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Catalysts.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

Video Transcript

Let's get some trending tickers here.

Ford is expanding production of its large super duty trucks to a Canadian plant that was originally meant to be converted to an all electric vehicle hub.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, is this a sign that Ford may be shifting away from evs more broadly?

Let's bring in our senior autos reporter Pro Subman to discuss pros.

That's my very first question for you.

Is this a signal of things to come?

Well, you know, it's definitely a big, you know, of course correction there right there.

They were gonna earmark that that plant in Canada to make their large three row eevsuvs there, right?

And then they got pushed back to 2027.

And now, now this plant is not being used to, to expand production of the super duty trucks, the big commercial uh uh application type trucks that are used by, you know, governments and, and the construction companies, et cetera.

So that plant, they're gonna spend around $2.3 billion to retro fit that plant, uh gonna start making those trucks in 2026 about 100,000 a year.

So it's big production numbers there.

Uh as for EVs Ford that was still committed to making the three year SUV, they didn't say where it's gonna be built, but probably presumably at that same plant delayed until 2027 as I mentioned.

Um, but yeah, it seems like they're gonna focus more on those really kind of high profit big trucks that they need and they said they weren't making, they weren't meeting demand at this moment.

All right.

A story that we're gonna continue to follow pro great stuff.

Thanks so much.