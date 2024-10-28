Ford beats on Q3 revenue, seeing lower than expected profit

Ford (F) shares are sliding lower in extended-hours after reporting third quarter earnings results at the market close. The automaker blew past revenue estimates with a figure of $46.2 billion ($41.2 billion was expected) with a net income of $900 million, while adjusted earnings per share came in-line with estimates of $0.49, according to Bloomberg consensus.

All right for its third quarter results.

Hitting the wire just now.

Taking a look.

Now at the numbers, you can see stocks at about 2 3% now, uh, in terms of adjusted EPS.

Uh, well, let's start with third quarter revenue shavers.

46 billion net income, uh, 0.9 billion.

That includes a previous announced 1 billion EV related charge.

Uh, for pro revenue increased 13%.

Uh, it looks like four pro intelligence paid software subscriptions up 30% uh, to nearly 630,000 users.

Full year 2024 adjusted ebit now expected to be about 10 billion.

Yeah, And that full year 2024 adjusted ebit now expected to be 10 billion.

They had seen a range of 10 to 12 billion.

Josh.

The estimate was for that to come in in between that range of 10.63 billion.

So perhaps a little bit lower than the street expected.

There looks like that's the same for a couple of these numbers of Ford CS full year, uh, Ford Pro Ida coming in at $9 billion that was supposed to be in a they had previously seen a range of 9 to 10.

So a couple profitability forecasts here coming in.

Yes, it's within the range, but on the lower end of the range, that normally is not something that would at least maybe make the stock go up.

So you're starting to see shares trade a little bit lower here.

But maybe that's what's driving the move So far.

Yes, you have Jim Farley in the statement saying, They're they're talking about how they're in a strong position with Ford.

Plus as our industry, he says, he undergoes a sweeping transformation.

He talks about, uh, making strategic decisions, taking tough actions, he says, to create advantages for Ford versus the competition in areas like Ford Pro International Operations software.

Next, Gen EVs stock, though at least initially here were down the after hours.

And, of course, it was already firmly in the red year.

Josh Yeah, sheriff is continuing to fall right now.

Of course, we have that call coming up in a little bit.

So it'll be interesting to hear what CEO Jim Farley says about that guidance, perhaps, maybe a little bit more clarity on what they're looking at into 2025.

Sometimes that can ease the street as you get into that call as well.

All right,