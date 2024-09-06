FOMO: How to plan for retirement without missing out

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, is one factor that can severely affect retirement planning. Award-winning author and retirement expert, Anne Lester, joined Robert 'Bob' Powell on the debut episode of Decoding Retirement to discuss FOMO, present bias, and advice from Lester's book, 'Your Best Financial Life: Save Smart Now for the Future You Want'.

Present bias (decoded):

Present bias is the tendency to favor immediate rewards over larger future benefits, leading to short-term decision making.

"So I'm watching Netflix and it's 10 o'clock and the next episode starts and I hit skip intro and think, wait a minute, what time do you have to wake up?" Lester explained, "And then it's 10:30, and then I hit skip intro again, and then the next thing you know, it's one o'clock in the morning and you think, I've only got one episode left, I'm gonna keep watching. Right? We've all done that. That is present bias in action right there."

How to stay on your retirement track

"One of the most powerful things that is now helping Gen Zs and anybody who changes jobs is getting automatically enrolled," Lester added. "So is your employer automatically increasing your savings rates? That's another hack. Most people stay with the plan. They don't drop out because they know they should. If your employer doesn't do that for you automatically, you can do it to yourself by, again, either asking them to increase your contribution rate or just saying ... I'm going to bump up my rate. Those are hacks that will help you stay on track."

Retirement planning doesn’t mean locking up your money for a rainy day and forgetting about it. Planning your future means reacting to events today. Decoding Retirement gives you the tools to navigate the years ahead, and take action now!

Video Transcript

I think about how many young people have two things going on.

Present bias, the possibility that they value today's dollar more than tomorrow's dollar and this notion of fear of missing out and having fun.

So I'd rather go out to this and do that or this concert or go to London and see Taylor Swift or whatever the case may be because tomorrow I'll have another dollar and I can worry about that then.

So true.

So true.

I mean, I, uh, you know, I'm out there giving speeches and stuff and in, in one of my speeches, I won't do the whole thing now.

But I'm like, so I'm watching Netflix and it's 10 o'clock and the next episode starts and I hit skip intro and think, wait a minute.

What time do I have to wake up?

And then it's 1030 then I hit skip intro again.

And then the next thing, you know, it's one o'clock in the morning and you think I've only got one episode left.

I'm gonna keep watching.

Right.

We've, we've all done that.

That is present bias in action right there.

Right.

What is happening right now is far more important than the future, which is tomorrow morning.

Right.

So, it's a thing, um, I think the most important thing we can do is get curious about how we are wired.

Like it took me a really long time to accept that.

I am a grasshopper.

I routinely start reading a book at 930 at two o'clock, I'm like, oh, boy, am I gonna be sorry?

I still do it right.

And I have learned not to let myself start reading without either setting my phone alarm on and putting it across the room.

So I have to stand up to turn it off.

Ok. That's my signal.

Stop reading and go to bed.

Like I, I'm bad at that.

I'm bad at that kind of impulse control.

Right?

I just am.

So I know that about myself with something as silly as staying up late reading a book and I can then create hacks, turn on my phone alarm, set it out of reach so that I have to stand up which disrupts me enough to go.

Wait.

Whoa What time is it?

I better put my phone.

I gotta go to bed.

You can do that with food.

You can do that with money.

Right.

How do I understand what my own biases are?

My own impulses enough to figure out how to interrupt them.

Right.

So, uh one of the most powerful things that is now helping Gen Zers and anybody who changes jobs is getting automatically enrolled.

Right.

When you and I started working, we got these, you know, 150 or 200 page enrollment kits that we had to fill out and mail in with hundreds of pages of information to look at.

Like that was horrible.

What the stats were?

50 to 60% of people signed up.

If your employer signs you up, only 3 to 7% of the people drop out.

Right.

It's magic.

That's a huge hack.

So, is your employer automatically increasing your savings rates?

That is, that's another hack.

Most people stay with the plan.

They don't drop out because they know they should.

If your employer doesn't do that for you automatically, you can do it to yourself by again, either asking them to increase your contribution rate or just saying, hey, Jan one got a raise.

I'm gonna, I'm gonna bump up my rate.

Right.

Those are hacks that will help you stay on track.