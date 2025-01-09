Five reasons why bonds are not as safe as you think

As Treasury yields (^TYX, ^TNX, ^FVX) surge amid President-elect Donald Trump's latest push for heightened tariffs, many on Wall Street are now forecasting the 10-year yield to rise to 5% or beyond. Sound Planning Group Inc. CEO and investment advisor representative David Stryzewski sits down with Brad Smith to discuss his top five risks seen in the bond market.

Stryzewski explains how how the new rate environment and rise in bond yields is impacting retirees' investments: "As the ten-year is going up right now, this is adversely affecting retirees that are holding on to these dollars as though they are literally the safety net that they're depending on."

Watch the video above to hear all of Stryzewski's five hidden risks he sees within the bond market.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.