The 'five freedoms' this veteran entrepreneur prioritizes

Forging a career path and creating financial stability can be a difficult task for anyone, let alone those transitioning out of the military into a new civilian life. According to one Air Force veteran turned entrepreneur, however, the key to comfortability is how you define those concepts. “Financial freedom is not about millions. It’s just not,” retired Lt. Col. Maurice Philogene says.

Philogene is currently a managing partner at Quattro Capital, a real estate investment firm focused on multifamily residential properties. However, that’s just one of many titles he holds. The multi-hyphenate’s career since retiring from the military has allowed him to pursue many different paths, from financial coach and podcaster to traveler and public servant. This has created a financial and personal flexibility that he refers to as the “five freedoms.”

Philogene outlines the five areas in a new episode of Yahoo Finance’s Warrior Money, hosted by Patrick Murphy and Dan Kunze.

“I have learned over my lifetime to focus on five freedoms, and that’s how I have created what I call a 'lifestyle I don’t need a vacation from.'”

The five categories consist of time freedom, financial freedom, geographic freedom, freedom to execute your purpose, and freedom to build meaningful relationships.

While the concept of financial freedom might sound unattainable to many, Philogene notes that the concept is about creating flexibility rather than maximum wealth. “I wasn’t free because I had millions,” he says. “I was free because I knew my magic monthly number.” For Philogene, that magic number was $6,400—an amount he knew would allow him to cover his mortgage, bills, and other expenses. By focusing on generating $6,400 each month, he could remain “technically free.”

“All you have to do is have enough… passive income to cover your basic needs. Once your basic needs are covered, you have time. And once you have time and choice, life compounds on itself, because you can do so many different things.”

