Financials, oil and inflation, bitcoin: Market Takeaways

Stocks falls and lower as traders digest earnings, including a SML whose report sent chip maker stocks lower across the board.

Yahoo Finance's Jared Blicker joining us now with more on the trading day takeaways.

Not the most favourable day for Chips.

But fortunately, we got some market rotation to talk about.

And that is what I have been writing about, uh, for the morning brief.

Read it Wednesday morning.

Financials, by the way, are leading in October.

I'm gonna put the sector action to the for the month.

October.

Here you can see XL F clearly up 3.5% in the pole position.

Energy industrials, Tech.

All four of those are outperforming.

And in fact, we've also seen consumer discretionary war back.

I like to use the August 5th low because that was kind of a market clearing event.

You can look at any one of these.

Let's just take a look at industrials here.

I'll put a year to date on and you can see the most recent spike down.

Uh, right here.

It was a major low in all of these markets.

Well, we've seen about 50 days since then and that's what I'm measuring.

So consumer discretionary tech financial industrial is basically all of those up 15%.

So for all the participation or the lack of partici participation we saw earlier in the year, we've seen breadth come back.

What about Chinese docs?

You know, that's an update there.

A lot of interest, a lot of headlines.

Well, I'm gonna paint a picture for you, Josh.

Um, it's not the greatest.

This is since 85, and it looks pretty decent.

Here's what happened today and today was a negative day.

I'm gonna show the last month these stocks are still sitting on a lot of gains.

But let me just pull up one in particular.

Here's JD.

Uh, it really is an out performer, but it's off off of its highs there substantially.

That's year to date.

Take a look at Alibaba and you can dial this down to a one month chart right there.

You can see that's given up about half of the gains.

It's been really difficult for investors uh, investing in China just because there's so much, uh, vicissitudes there.

And also you're just at the whims of the Chinese government that is what it is.

All right, B.

Point number two we are looking at Oil and inflation are diverging.

So if you look at the bond market, we talk about the 10 year yield.

There's actually two different components of the yield.

Uh, and the tenure is at about 4% right now.

So we have the break evens, which is inflation expectations.

And then you have the real yield, and sometimes that's called the tips yield.

Now, what I want to establish here, this goes back to the second quarter of 2023.

This shows WT crude oil in purple, and we were lifting off these lows recently, but we came back down and you'll see that the US treasury tenure break even.

Those are those are inflation expectations.

Those were following, uh, oil up, but they continued to go up.

And so since these have tracked each other very closely, I was wondering, Well, you know what's gonna happen next Because we've seen some other drivers in the market that was gonna say how you have a divergence?

How do you think this sort of resolves here?

All right, so just think about this about the same time people said, This is that, uh, oil is going up.

And inflation, uh, expectations are going up the same time.

We also got a hot jobs report that was discounted.

So I'm thinking maybe inflation expectations are rising because people think the economy is overheating, So that's a no landing risk.

I think it's gonna take a while to, uh, play out and kind of resolve itself.

But that's how I'm thinking about that.

All right, final point, Jared.

All right, we are looking at a Bitcoin breakout, and we've seen this many times before.

Let me just plot what's going on here because we have been in a just a giant consolidation.

Let's go to our crypto board here, bring up the kahuna Bitcoin.

And here this is gonna be a year to date chart.

So what?

I'm looking at here, and I'll put some candlesticks just to be a little bit more precise.

We were in this downtrend channel, and we are just now breaking out.

And, uh, you can see here we've seen Bitcoin kind of break out before.

To the downside, those were false breakdowns because we went up before, but more or less, we've stayed in this trend channel.

So I'm gonna clear these off.

And, uh, let me just do that by resetting the chart.

And when we take a look at it overall, you can see there's a lot going on.

Do you?

Or let me?

If I look at this chart, is this the all clear?

Is this the straight to straight shot to 100,000?

Bye bye bye.

I would love for that to be the case, but because of the history of Bitcoin, I'm a little bit hesitant to call that just yet.

I wanna see a breakout to, like, 75,000.

I wanna see Clear all of this.

These are the record highs with gusto.

But just remember, we were talking about micro strategy, uh, leading Bitcoin before, and it's already broken up if, uh, we hit that up 37.4% over the last month, so that has broken up broken out.

And it has come right back down to the breakout level, which is a normal, healthy thing.

I wanna see it.

Hold that if it holds it, that just gives me more evidence that Bitcoin will eventually break out.

All right, Jared.

Thank you, buddy.

Appreciate it.