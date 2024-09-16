Financial stability, community, investing: Best of Financial Freestyle

In this episode of "Financial Freestyle with Ross Mac," Ross Mac takes a look back at some noteworthy moments from the show.

First, TIAA Chief Administrative Officer Derek Ferguson discusses some factors for achieving financial stability.

Next up, MacArthur Fellow and Peabody Award winner Majora Carter discusses "low status communities," what the phrase "greening the ghetto" means, and the Majora Carter Group's misson.

"The kind of places that people usually call the poor or underprivileged, disadvantaged... we use the term low-status communities to describe them," Carter says. "The real crux of the matter is people will tend to look at those communities as places that you wanna measure success by how far you get away from them." "Why are we not creating... the right kind of infrastructure in those communities to make people want to stay and invest in their own communities? And I think we can do that through what we call a talent retention approach to community development," Carter adds.

"Greening the ghetto was about... the literal green. Here we were this, this literally environmentally ravaged community... So greening literally meant like adding more green to our community as a way to purify the air deal with the issues around urban heat island effect," Carter explains

Finally, Grammy-nominated artist and tech entrepreneur Ryan Leslie shares his journey from the music industry to running technology startup SuperPhone and an investment club.

"There are so many amazing nuances, especially now in modern technology... You have so much available to you in terms of the instruments that you can invest and use to trade and create income for yourself," Leslie notes, "it's a crazy maze to navigate."

"When we think about investments just in general, it's not just about buying stocks, it's also where you're putting your time, where you spending your time, and there's a difference between spending time and investing time," Leslie adds.

When we think about investments just in general, it's not just about buying stocks.

It's also where you're putting your time.

Where are you spending your time?

Gentrification starts to happen first.

When we don't believe in the value and the power of our own communities, you can build communities that make people feel that they don't have to move out of them in order to live in better ones.

First up, we revisit our premiere episode featuring Tia, a chief administrative officer Derek Ferguson who provides viewers with practical actionable advice for achieving financial stability.

We really are in a retirement crisis and the work we do at Tia A really is part of the answer to that crisis.

It's amazing that, you know, sitting here right now, 2024 still 40% of all Americans run out of money in retirement, right?

53% of African American households run out of money in retirement.

So we are looking at a system, if that system is broken, everything breaks down.

So if your parents, you know, can't run out of money in retirement, then you have to start funding them because they don't have money.

So that's taking money out of, out of what should be your, uh, you know, your nest egg, which you should be passing on to your kids.

So, it's just a generational deficit if we can't retire the right way.

So that's the, you know, that's like the problem we're facing.

But if you break it down, there's a, there's a lot of stats that were kind of staggering 40% and a lot of them are gonna be 40%.

So again, 40% of people retire without enough money.

Um you know, you have 40% of young people, uh 25 to 35 do not contribute to an employer plan, right?

40% of African American households, only 40% of African American households uh contribute to a plan versus 63% of, of white households.

So the these deficits are gonna lead to a definite gap in how people retire, which is gonna impact everything about that person.

So there's really three gaps that we think about.

We think about the access gap.

So who has access to plans?

57 million Americans do not have access to an employer plan, right?

The access gap, the savings gap.

So even when you have a plan.

Like, you know, first thing I tell my kids whatever job you get, join the retirement plan.

A 41 K plan immediately many people don't join.

So, and in terms of the savings plan, we want people to actually join and then escalate how much money they put away because something you talk about a lot, the earlier you start, the more you get the compounding of that money.

Right.

So if you wait, you can wait if you want because, well, I can't really afford it.

You can always afford to put this money away.

It's the best investment you're gonna make ever hands down, right?

Because it's tax deferred, et cetera.

And then the last uh the, the um the last gap um is the guarantee gap.

So, and this is that guaranteed lifetime income.

So if you uh 1975 about 90% 80% of employer employees, sorry, 80% of employee employees had to find benefit plans which gives you a lifetime income flow that's down to like 12%.

So, so most people have these defined contribution plans where you get a lump sum sum of money that's distributed once you retire, and that money is the money that can run out.

So, as opposed to having 100% of your retirement money just being in assets.

You know, we, we, we, we believe and, and we've seen through studies that people need uh guaranteed income to assure that they can pay all the bills, have enough income flow in retirement, the average American and probably a lot more aren't able to go to their parents and get that type of advice.

I know when I started work I had no idea how much I should be, you know, contributing to my 401k.

Right.

I'm like, oh, I'll be rich at some point.

I, I don't need that.

Right.

When I speak on that, II, I try to define what my why is right?

What, what would you say your why is my, why is just that, you know it at, at my core, I, I believe that if you work hard and you're as good as everybody else, you should, the result should be the same.

But you know what we dealing with in this country as you think about gaps, right?

And these wealth gaps is, you know, many people like my family, like we're fighting from behind, right?

And you can do everything right?

If you think about it, you can do everything, right?

Like you have people that work up, they do, you know, wake up every morning, they do 40 hours a week of like hard work.

You know what I mean?

Like, and, and, and they get to the, and they're trying to just make ends meet and they get to the end of their career.

They're like, yes, I'm retiring.

This is great and they retire and they don't have enough money.

You know what I mean?

They've done everything right by, by the rules of the land.

Like, they, they, they've been great people, they worked hard and they just do not have enough money to retire.

So, you know, those type of inequities and like what I consider just, uh, things that are not fair.

All right, those, those things get my, you know, just get my energy up.

Like I just feel like I've been put in such a position uh and been so fortunate to be in certain rooms and be in certain discussions that these are the things that get me excited about fighting for them because you know, you really just looking for equity and for people to get what they they deserve.

So that's what really keeps me going, right?

And obviously here on financial freestyle, the go is to just help educate, right?

Because so often financial literacy is taboo, right?

We don't talk about it nearly enough.

And one of the things that I do is I pose a question to the audience, right?

It's called Dear Mac and I'm gonna pose it to you, right?

We have Snook 15.

Snook 15 said, what's the first thing I should do to get it going to be financially successful?

So what advice would you have for Snook?

So the first thing is a lot of people miss this is live on a budget, understand how much money you're bringing in and how you're spending it and sometimes it's like you think you have it in your head or maybe you care to have it in your head, put it down on paper, write it down, get a spreadsheet, you know, uh Excel spreadsheet.

Break down your budget and you have to save, right.

So, in your budget, like, yes, put your money in your 401k and then you have to save something.

So like a lot of people, well, I can't afford this.

I, you know, I, I gotta spend this money because I need to have this.

Well, do you need to have that?

Yeah, or if you sacrifice that for a short amount of time, it's gonna be of great benefit to you.

So first have your budget and know what you're living on.

If you, if you're living with zero savings, just know it because a lot of people running around like I don't know why I don't have any money, what you're spending it all.

You know what I mean?

Let's do the math.

You just spend everything anyway.

So no, no, no, do do your budget and, and by the budget then it again join, get, get in your employer uh retirement plan.

And the third thing is start understanding marketplace, you know, like the, you know, the, the advent of tools like the Robin Hood app and shows like all of what you share on a daily basis.

I watch you with your kids every, every morning you know what I mean?

And a lot of other uh uh other people sharing now at a, at a clip that we've never seen, just start dipping your toe in the water.

Start simple.

You know what I mean?

Start simple, you know, with, with the ETF S and, and, and funds that are, you know, that are kind of doing the work for you.

And then as you learn more, you know, learn more and grow and make sure you're balancing your wrist, but you gotta start, learn it start and the earlier you start the better.

Thanks so much, Mr Derek, appreciate joining us when we return.

We'll hear from macarthur fellow and Peabody Award winner, Maa Carter who challenges conventional wisdom on community development with her innovative approach to building wealth within communities.

So tell us a little bit about yourself, right?

If someone has never heard of Majora Carter, which I probably would find that hard to believe, right?

Because your your name precedes you.

But what would you say to that person?

I would say that I got caught trying to show that you can build communities that make people feel that they don't have to move out of them in order to live in better ones when you come from an urban environment, right?

I'm from the south side of Chicago.

Quite often people deem their pathway to success is moving away from something, right?

Like your overall growth is also moving away from maybe where you came up in the, in the event that it wasn't the most successful or, you know, safest environment.

So let's, let's, let's talk about that.

Yeah.

Yeah.

Yeah.

So the kind of places that people usually call the poor, under privileged uh disadvantaged, you know, we use the term low status communities to describe them because they are the communities where air quality, um you know, food, food options, career opportunities.

just the whole m kitten caboodle of being in those communities are worse than other parts of the same town.

And but, but, but really the real crux of the matter is people will tend to look at those communities as places that you wanna measure success by how far you get away from them because the word status implies inequality and it is assumed by both the people that live in those communities and also the people on the outside looking in even those that are claiming to help it.

And so we use that word low sta lo the term low status communities as a way to remind people that you know what these communities are developed in a very particular way that doesn't always work for the people that are there.

And again, if we're, if we continue to lose talent, you know, from those communities, whether they're academically or artistically or athletically inclined, you know, what does that mean?

Why are we not creating the kind, the right kind of infrastructure?

In those communities to make people wanna stay and invest in their own communities.

And I think we can do that through a kind of uh what we call a talent retention approach to community development.

So you coined a phrase called Greening the Ghetto.

What does that mean?

And can you explain that to our listeners?

Um Greeting the ghetto.

Uh if you just brought back a blast for the past.

Um I always thought because I started out as an environmental justice activist and our goal, but we did projects, we total project based.

Yeah, there were people who did that advocacy we focused on actually literally changing what people saw in a community because we were just told, yeah, we're the poorest congressional district in the country.

It's like a lot and it was after a while, it was kind of like, it's because I think it's like you, it gets hard frankly to just fight against stuff.

You gotta like be fighting for things.

And so I was like, we need to fight for what do we want in our communities.

And people told us we did surveys et cetera to find out what people were missing.

And they were like taking their kids to parks outside of the community.

Like they wanted to feel like they had nice things in their own neighborhood.

And so I started one country's first um green collar job training and placement systems to give people both a, both a personal and a financial stake in their environment, transform a dump into a park.

Um And literally, it's now a national award winning park.

Actually, I know, I know you're from, from Chi Town and whatnot.

But the national award that we won, we beat out Millennial Park.

Oh, hello.

That's what I'm saying.

I know.

Right.

It's like, it's like in Hunts Point, Riverside Park, we beat Millennial.

I was like, oh my goodness.

But anyway, um but the whole point is that greening, the ghetto was about, yes, the literal green here we were this, this literally environmentally ravaged community, you know, sewage treatment um facilities, uh sewage sludge pellets plants, 100 thousands of truck trips a day.

And it was just like, this is kind of crazy.

So greening literally meant like adding more green to our community as a way to purify the air, you know, just, you know, deal with them, you know, the issues around urban Heat Island effect.

And, but also it was also about like, how do we create new opportunities for us to make some money while we're here?

And that's why developing the green college job training and placement system.

Literally not just training people because there was like a big move for people to have like uh to get green job training, but no one was thinking about getting people in real jobs or helping to develop businesses.

And I was like, that's just crazy.

Like why aren't we doing both and we were still a very successful at it, which made me really proud.

So yeah, it's, it was green in both the, the in every way from the environment to like what you put in your pocket, you know, I'm sorry.

And I, and I'm not mad at it.

I'm really very proud that we took that, that, that tact like all the way because economically disadvantaged people are easy to push around.

So why aren't we talking about more generational wealth in our own communities?

You know, why are we always having to, you know, when we think about wealth, like we go and we wanna spread it in and in, in our, in other neighborhoods, how come we're not building up our own neighborhoods in ways that benefit us?

And um why are we selling grandma's house so quick when some developer, excuse me, not even a developer, you know, some predatory speculator runs up on us and basically tells us that um you know, I'll, I'll pay you some money for this house and take it off your hands.

And um and it's just like you would instead of understanding that he's willing to pay me XYZ that it's worth XYZ plus.

So why, why?

But we, but I think on some level, we've written off our own communities long before anybody else does.

And you know, people like to think that um you know, first signs of gentrification are things like you you're seeing a coffee shop or a, uh, you know, in a neighborhood you never saw before.

And, um, but really, I think gentrification starts to happen first when we don't believe in the value and the power of our own communities.

Wow, that is, that's powerful.

Right.

I think, um, to your point.

Right.

I think the average person is like, oh, you know, it is gentrifying, you're seeing certain people walking, you know, walking their dogs.

But the reality is it's us that actually just kind of lost faith in the community.

So let's actually segue there right into kind of what does the Ma Carter group do.

So we are in and revitalization strategy firm, although we actually do work in not so urban areas as well or less urban ones and we do real estate development and, but we have a very particular focus which is about retaining, which is called a talent retention community development.

And it's the same kind of thing that businesses do.

Like when you think about uh you own a company, you're gonna want your people to stay because you don't wanna be retraining people, you don't wanna pour resources and training into some day so your competition can hire them away.

You want them to like lean into what you're doing and keep and you know, basically keep you, you keep you in the black and um and that's a good thing, right?

If you're running a company, but when we think of low staff as communities.

We don't think about retaining the talent in those neighborhoods.

As a matter of fact, it's almost a talent repulsion, you know, um you know, experience that many of us experience.

I know I was a really smart kid, you know, I was reading when I was three and I remember like almost every single day, it's like you're gonna grow up and get out of here, you know, you're just gonna be somebody when you get out of here.

And I wasn't alone.

It was a whole bunch of us who went through that.

I wasn't the only like super smart.

A I probably wasn't the smartest one at all.

Um But there was, and, you know, I'm not alone in that regard where the academically or artistic or uh athletically as well.

Those kids are considered the ones that you need to get away.

And again, and I'm not not to throw shade at anybody because I'd be throwing shades at my own parents who would tell who told me the snake.

But um it was, it was to protect us.

But that idea of protecting us personally, I think came from this, this, this white supremacist ideal that communities that included us were naturally bad and that the best we can do was get out of them.

I mean, of course, we took everything with us, you know, but it was at least you got out of it, but just but it was just a way to destabilize like the entire culture and, and it's been successful and that whole logic and way of thinking stems from systemic racism that stems from red lining which prevented those areas from actually those homes, you know, increasing in value.

All right, guys, in our final segment, we dive into financial wisdom with Grammy nominated artist, turn tech entrepreneur and investor, Ryan Leslie.

I've uh worn many hats over the years, you know, started young, produced some of your favorite songs, hopefully some of your favorite songs and uh released a couple of albums, you know, Grammy nominated for my second album, my sophomore, my sophomore album and now, you know, have run a technology start up, which is called Super Phone and also now running an investment club uh which is really one of my uh most rewarding uh ventures at the moment, talk to us about, you know, how you actually get interested in the markets.

Yeah, it, it really just came through a mentor, you know, there was uh an example, a shining example of success, you know, someone who had taken a a $15,000 you know, initial starting capital and grown it to 250 not no normal starting capital.

What was the the 50,000, what was the student loan, student loan, student loan?

This an investment advice to go take out a student loan, but this is, this is who ended up teaching them.

So, and, and basically, uh you know, had the ingenuity and had a mentor themselves that taught them how to navigate the markets to turn that 15 to 250.

Right?

Uh And so now here it is, you know, years later I sat at the foot of a master to understand and learn how to do that.

Uh And when I did start making some money in music, uh I applied those exact same systems and strategies uh to make sure that the money that I earned was actually earning money for me and working hard for me.

Uh And so there are so many amazing nuances um especially now in modern technology back then, you know, to see your stock quotes, you had to, you know, look at the Wall Street Journal and see the quotes.

You only saw them once a day because they were, they were printed in the newspaper.

Uh But now you get real time.

Uh You have so much available to you in terms of the instruments that you can invest and use to trade and, and, and create income for yourself.

And so it's a crazy maze to navigate.

And so that's why we actually started a uh an investing club.

Uh It's called a Wealth Plan club.

And, and uh man, it's, it's been so rewarding over the years to work with folks the way that my mentor work with me uh to be able to help them to navigate the markets that way, how would you say?

Right.

If you were to go back in time and talk to a younger Ryan Leslie, right.

What type of advice would you give him or be just a younger person in general?

I, I would say, um, there's no need to have fear when it comes to being in, especially when you're young, fully invested, you know.

Uh, there's a pretty, uh, I would say poignant quote from Warren Buffett and he said, look, if I, if I, if I was running a million or 10 million for that matter, I would be fully invested.

In fact, uh you know, he, he, he said that he could earn 50 percent in a year on a million actually, even on 10 million.

And he said he feels like he could guarantee that.

And I believe that, you know, a, a portfolio size of under 10 million, which most of us are.

If you're just getting started your portfolio under 10 million, there's so much opportunity when you know what to look for.

And so that's the reason why I think, you know, uh the Wolf Plan Club is such a labor of love for me because it gives me the opportunity to actually work with people who are starting from that level.

And it doesn't matter what age I think for me, I was, you know, 19 going on 20 when I sat down with a mentor.

And I think when you look, look at Warren Buffett's story.

He read the intelligent investor and it wasn't enough to just read the book he saw about the author.

He moved to New York, he studied with Benjamin Graham.

Then he came home, even if he didn't have the money, he put the money together with uh with, with, with family and friends.

And then he proceeded to just whoop the market for 1011 years straight with no losing years.

And I think that's actually possible.

Uh when you understand what you're doing and how to have the right temperament in psychology and mindset and mentality.

When it comes to money in the markets, there's a strong lack of financial literacy across the nation, right?

The vast majority of people aren't investing more than half Americans don't even have $1000 saved 500 you know what I mean?

And so the reality is what is the wealth plan?

You know, what's your, why when it comes to this?

Yeah, the why is I would not be where I am unless someone took the initiative to invest in me.

And when we think about investments just in general, it's not just about buying stocks.

It's also where you're putting your time.

Where are you spending your time?

And there's a difference between spending time and investing time, right?

We spend time scrolling, we can invest time learning, we can invest time in the relationships and the people that we love and care about.

And when we invest that time learning, we can have almost a domino effect in terms of, you know, it's a buzzword now, generational wealth, but we can have that real effect when we put our families on that, on that trajectory.

And I think, uh uh a pretty staggering statistic is that, you know, had everyone who started investing in the market when it first opened, there would be 100 and 40,000, some odd billionaires.

And I think there's only about 400 right?

And the reason for it is because no one ever sat down with those folks and said, OK, this is how you keep it going, right?

They say, OK, you know, folks were, were thinking and, and also I think uh the statistic is that in terms of generational wealth, the wealth that's passed on usually is completely squandered one generation later, right?

So it's not just about leaving the money, it's also leaving them a structure, leaving it, leaving them a path way, leaving them a blueprint for what to do to keep it going.

And so that's what we do at wealth plan.

Uh It's, it's super high touch.

Um I keep it very uh I keep, I keep I keep AAA low membership so that we can really, really uh dig in and, and, and, and provide the type of service that I felt like I got from my mentor.

That's epic.

And you know what I found was amazing is that you pay for that mentorship originally, right?

And I love what you say, right?

We spend time scrolling but we don't spend time, you know, learning.

Uh So that was, yeah, that's, that's pretty powerful, spending time and investing, time spending money and investing money.

You want a return, you need to invest, you want a a let's say a depreciating asset you spend on it, right?

And so um I think uh as I think about the world, the future that I would like to see, I would like to see folks that look like me having that kind of uh that kind of confidence and comfort when it comes to navigating the markets.

And that's what we do at we plants.

