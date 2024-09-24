Fedspeak, China stocks rally, Boeing strike: 3 Things

Stock futures (ES=F, NQ=F, YM=F) are rising this morning as they look to extend their rate-cut rally. Investors will hear from Federal Reserve officials this week about the path ahead for US monetary policy. Fed Governor Michelle Bowman, who cast the lone dissenting vote at the Fed's September meeting, is slated to speak today, while Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak on Thursday.

China's stock market (000300.SS) is seeing its biggest rally in more than four years after the country's central bank released new stimulus measures, which include cuts to interest rates and trimmed down payments for homes.

Boeing (BA) workers rejected what the company called its "best and final offer." The offer included a pay raise of 30% over four years, up from the company's initial offer of 25%. However, the machinists union argues that Boeing made its offer without bargaining with union negotiators and that the offer will not go up for a vote. The strike is in its second week.

Seana Smith and Brad Smith break down the top three things you need to know for Tuesday's trading day.

