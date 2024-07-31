The Federal Reserve is set to wrap up its two-day FOMC meeting, followed by a press conference held by Chair Jerome Powell to discuss the central bank's latest decision on monetary policy. While many on Wall Street believe interest rates will remain unchanged for July, investors are expecting one to come in September.

Yahoo Finance Fed reporter Jennifer Schonberger joins Catalysts to break down what most economists are waiting to hear from the Fed at the press briefing later this afternoon and what it could illuminate for the markets moving forward.

This post was written by Nicholas Jacobino

Video Transcript

All right, let's talk about that big story that we are watching the Fed's policy decision at 2 p.m. Eastern time.

While investors they aren't expecting rates to change this afternoon.

The commentary that we are going to get is very important here to tell us why Yahoo Finance a fed reporter, Jennifer J Good morning, John Wall Street expecting the fed to hold rate study this afternoon.

But open the door to a rate cut in September analysts really watching for any changes in language in the Feds policy statement to signal that fed officials are gaining confidence, inflation is falling to lower rates.

The question is how far will the F go in?

Signaling a cut young hot as chief economist over at Goldman Sachs says he expects that to say that there has been further progress towards the Fed's 2% inflation goal rather than the modest progress.

Currently in the statement.

He also expects the committee to tweak key language to say that the Fed does not expect it will be appropriate to reduce rates until it has gained somewhat greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably to 2% right now.

The statement just says greater confidence.

So if they said somewhat greater confidence that would signal they all have the data that they need to cut rates, they just need a little bit more.

Now, meanwhile, all eyes are going to be on that chair Pals press conference this afternoon as well.

That was that the chief US economist for De Bank says he expects the key take away from P to be that if the data of all as expected as September rate cut is a reasonable baseline.

But he says Powell is likely to fall short of indicating such an outcome is a done deal.

Now, Jp Morgan, chief economist Michael for Roy says he thinks chair Powell will steer away from pointing to any specific meeting for the first cut.

He says we don't think either the statement or PS remarks must give guidance on the pace of rate cuts either perhaps getting ahead of that.

Now, some on Wall Street, including Chief economist for Wilmington Trust T say that that has enough economic data to cut today but that they won't do that because they would spook the markets that traders pricing in nearly 100% chance that that cuts rates in September.

Again, we'll see how strongly the fed signals that this afternoon the decision coming down at 2 p.m. Eastern followed by house press conference at 230 back to you.

All right, Jennifer, thank you so much as always for bringing us that news and of course, all eyes will be on your coverage this afternoon following that, that meeting and of course remarks from Jay Powell as well.