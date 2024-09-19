What the Fed's rate cut means for stocks, commodities

After the Federal Reserve cut rates by 50 basis points, Seana Smith and Brad Smith take a look at movement in the futures and commodities market on Morning Brief.

As futures rally, markets and data editor Jared Blikre breaks down how stocks have reacted to previous rate changes during a recession, a growth scare, and normalization.

Senior markets reporter Ines Ferré explains that commodities, excluding gold (GC=F) and silver (SI=F), are trending down, signaling commodity deflation. As a historical rarity at the start of an easing cycle, this could signal the Fed is behind the curve in cutting rates.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Morning Brief.

This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.

Video Transcript

Us futures rallying across the board this morning as traders digest the Fed's half point rate cut or half percentage rate cut.

We should say here, uh, stocks wavered for most of yesterday's session after the decision and ultimately ending the day lower here, joining us now with a closer look.

We've got Markets and Data editor Jared Lre and senior markets reporter Anez Fay.

Uh, Jared, let's start with you.

I mean, my goodness, thank goodness it wasn't ha half of.

But at the end of the day, I mean, what is most striking about this decision to you and what what could this signal going forward about the markets?

All right, 50 basis points was kind of a big deal for me.

I think 25 basis points sends one message and 50 sends another.

The message I'm seeing with 50 basis points is we are a little bit concerned the data is weakening more quickly than we expected.

And I think that's evident in the market's reaction yesterday, which was a bit tough, given the fact that this was a big This was a big, momentous event that everybody is anticipating.

For years, there might have been some bullishness in the lead up to it.

But let's go to the Wi Fi Interactive.

I have a couple of charts to share, and I think all of this all of what depends.

All of what happens with the market right now depends on whether or not we slip into recession.

And it's probably too late for the Fed to backtrack and say, All right, we should have done this when the motion, the wheels in motion, are going forward.

That's why we talk about these long and variable legs.

So what we're seeing here is how stocks are reacting to rate cuts differently over time, and these are all averages.

So this goes from 12 months before to two years after, and the Cyan line right here is what happens to stocks.

When you have a recession, you can see that they go down and they go sideways for a long period of time.

After when you have just a gross scale, that could be a minor credit shock.

It could be the Japanese yen, for instance, or, if you see normalisation, that's a soft landing.

Stocks tend to go up over time, so I see 50 basis points as a potential problem here.

And I think the fact that we did see the first dissent from a Fed governor in a long time 2005, I think that means something, too.

It does mean something to him.

We're seeing that get even more attention.

I think this morning, as investors have had time to digest exactly maybe ultimately what?

This would signal here down the line.

And I know you're closely watching the reaction that we're seeing play and commodities based specifically gold.

What are we seeing there?

Maybe What that indicated.

Yeah, and it's interesting because Jared was mentioning whether we are going into a recession or not and what we had seen in commodities barring gold barring silver, what we had seen in commodities is a downward trend signalling commodity deflation.

And this chart really illustrates this.

This is from Bloomberg Intelligence.

This chart shows that these commodities, which are 23 commodities including aluminium rent it's rare that you see commodities being such a sharp downturn, uh, trajectory, and it is at the start of an easing cycle or ahead of it.

Even so, that's signalling that the Fed may be behind the curve here.

When you do look at gold, we are seeing that gold has surged here.

This is different story when it comes to commodities with gold gold.

When you date back to 1989 gold typically has raise.

And as the Fed starts lowering rates, Goldman Sachs has this chart out from a recent note.

They're showing that ETF S, backed by physical gold holdings, rise gradually when the Fed policy rate starts coming down.

So since gold is these gold backed ETF S are backed by physical gold, then, uh, they would be reducing the physical supply of gold sending up the the the the price of gold higher.

So they expecting gold to be going up to 2700, uh, in early 2027.

And what could send it another leg higher are recessionary concerns.

Jared, you said it's a big risk.

I mean, typically, we see in a cutting cycle some of the riskier parts of the market catching a bid from investors.

But commodities in deflation mode is a bad is a bad situation right now you want, um, you want the economies of the world to be thinking about the future where we're re normal and where we don't have a recession and so depressed commodity prices is exactly the opposite.

I would expect to see if in fact, we're going to have a soft landing now.

Anything can happen here and we're also in a seasonally very bearish part of the year.

The last two weeks of September, very bearish.

We get through this, we could be fine for the rest of the year.

But I think the next couple of weeks are going to be fraught with a little bit of difficulty.

Be critical for investors to be paying close attention to All right, Jared and this great stuff.

Thanks so much.