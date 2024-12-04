Fed's Powell dismisses odds of a 'shadow chair' in Trump admin.

In his remarks at the New York Times’ DealBook summit, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says he is "confident" that he can maintain an amicable relationship with incoming President-elect Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary nominee Scott Bessent. At the same time, Powell dismisses the likelihood of a "shadow chair" being installed in the central bank to rein in his influence until the end of his term in May 2026.

Market Domination hosts Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton review Powell's latest comments and outlook on inflation and the US economy. The Fed will convene in just two weeks for its final interest rate policy meeting of the year.

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Market Domination here.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.