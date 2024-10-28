The Fed's big week: September PCE, October jobs report due out

In terms of economic data, the week could prove crucial for the Federal Reserve as September's Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index is due out this Thursday, October 31, with the October jobs report published the following morning on Friday, November 1.

Yahoo Finance Fed reporter Jennifer Schonberger lays out the significance of these data sets to the US central bank as officials weigh how much they should cut interest rates by next.

Video Transcript

Two critical data prints out this week.

September P ce inflation and the October Jobs report the last piece of data that we get before the Feds last before the feds next meeting on November 6th and November 7th.

Joining us.

Now we want to bring in our very own Jennifer Schomer, Jen.

Hey there, good morning, John.

That's right.

Two key pieces of economic data will seal what the Federal Reserve will do at its November policy meeting on deck, a fresh reading on the Fed's preferred inflation gauge and the October Jobs report the Fed's preferred inflation gauge that so called personal consumption expenditures index on a core basis which excludes those volatile food and energy prices is supposed to show inflation cooled 1/10 of a percent, 2.6% in September 2.7% in August that would follow a warmer than expected reading on the consumer price index for September.

Meanwhile, the jobs report may not offer officials a clear assessment because it could be buffeted by two major hurricanes that temporarily caused people in the regions affected to be out of work.

Economists expect 110,000 jobs will be added for the month of October which would mark a drop from the stronger than expected 254,000 payrolls added in the month of September.

The unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 4.1%.

Now, if these reports come in fairly as expected, that will pave the way for the fed to cut by 25 basis points at the next meeting on November 7th.

The wild card is going to be the jobs report if that comes in stronger than expected.

Some analysts say that could cause the fed to pause if it comes in weaker than expected.

Don't necessarily expect the fed to cut by a jumbo 50 basis point rate cut because of the hurricane distortions.

Yeah, Jen Jen, that was my question there ju just in terms of how much emphasis do you think is going to be placed on this jobs report versus past Jobs report and maybe what we historically see from the fed just given that noise that you've been outlining.

Yeah, absolutely, Shana, I think that FED officials are going to probably look through this report because they know coming in that there have been two major hurricanes that have disrupted large swaths of the southern part of our country.

We also probably see a little bit of the Boeing strike impacting the report as well.

This of course, coming after a stronger than expected September Jobs report, they're looking for consistency, the data has been very choppy.

They're looking for trends.

So I don't think that this one report is going to cause them to think that, oh, you know, the job market is certainly weakening here.

We need to come in stronger and front load.

I think they're going to need to see more subsequent jobs reports to confirm if that is indeed the trend.

All right.

J as always.

Thanks so much for breaking that down for us.