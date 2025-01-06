Fed's Barr to step down from supervision role

The US Federal Reserve announced that Michael Barr is stepping down from his role as Federal Reserve Board Vice Chair for Supervision effective February 28, 2025 or earlier if a successor is confirmed. Barr will remain a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.

