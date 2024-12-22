The Fed's 3 defining moments of 2024

It's been a hectic year for the Federal Reserve as its members continued their strategic battle against inflation. Yahoo Finance Fed Reporter Jennifer Schonberger highlights the top three defining moments of the central bank's journey in 2024.

First, the persistent "higher for longer" rate environment challenged market expectations despite initial predictions of six potential rate cuts. The second pivotal moment came during Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's influential Jackson Hole speech, which subtly signaled potential upcoming rate cuts. Finally, the third landmark event was September's first rate cut in over four years.

This post was written by Angel Smith