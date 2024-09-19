FedEx stock sinks on Q1 earnings miss

Shares of FedEx (FDX) are plummeting in after-hours trading. The shipping giant reported first quarter adjusted earnings of $3.60 per share, well short of the expected $4.77. Revenue of $21.6 billion was also shy of the $21.93 billion Wall Street was expecting. For fiscal 2025, FedEx sees earnings of $20.00-$21.00 per share, which is down from its prior guidance of $20.00 to $22.00 per share.

In the video above, Market Domination Overtime anchors Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton break down FedEx's results.

Video Transcript

Let's get to some breaking earnings news from FedEx.

Those shares are sinking almost 10% after the shipping giant reported numbers that missed estimates by pretty wide margin here, a B $3.60.

Excuse me, is what the company is reporting in fiscal first quarter 477 is what analysts have been anticipating.

As you see revenue of $21.6 billion.

Also short, the company looks like it is cutting the upper end of its full year earnings forecast.

Now look for 20 to $21 a share in earnings for the full year that had seen 20 to $22 a share.

The other thing that really jumps out here is the operating margin for that fiscal first quarter, 5.6% versus the 7.4% That is, uh, that had that had been forecast, the company is adding to its buyback authorization of 1.5 to the tune of $1.5 billion.

But that doesn't seem to be doing anything to for all the declines, uh, the company, saying demand trends were weaker than expected.

So all of this, uh, contributing to that decline that we're seeing in the shares.

You remember the stock heading into this print?

It had a nice run, Julie.

It was up about 20% this year heading into the report.

Um, FedEx, of course.

You watch closely seen as a bellwether.

And so you're gonna want more colour and commentary about customer demand trends, Especially as you're you know, you're now heading in to the holidays.

Um, co commentary about price sensitivity will be key.

Big, big issue be impact.

And progress on its cost initiatives is too.

But initially here, after hours, clearly a lot of disappointment.

And looking at the statement here, Raj Subramaniam, the president and CEO of the company referring to this as a challenging quarter, Um, but at the same time talking about focusing on reducing structural cost, growing revenue profitably, um, and leveraging their data to build their network.

Um, so not getting a lot more insight yet.

We'll have to wait for the call.

Um, there was some talk about F, the Federal Express.

Uh, O.

Overall, I should say the operating results.

Um, there was a few one fewer operating day, but that doesn't seem to be that wouldn't have that big of an lower US domestic priority package volume was something Also that the company was saying was weaker here, Um, freight also lower, uh, decline in weight per shipment, reduced priority shipments, and also a few one fewer operating day.

So those are some of the things that appeared to be weighing on things.

All attention now on the call.