FedEx downgraded by Morgan Stanley after Q1 earnings miss

This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.

Video Transcript

All right, let's get to some calls of the day now sponsored by Tasty Trade, Morgan Stanley downgrading FedEx from equal weight to underweight.

The note saying that the magnitude of its earnings miss was unexpected.

The stock gets shelled today.

Uh, the street reacted JP.

Morgan Susquehanna Steel cut targets.

And then we have Morgan Stanley, which brings the paying joy they cut the target and the rating they go to the equivalent of a sale.

They expected to miss Magnitude surprise and says they see structural challenges in parcel in terms of volume, price and mix from what they call secular changes in E, commerce, supply chains, competition and more.

And the secular change is that, uh, people who are buying FedEx's services don't want to pay as much.

So they're not buying the priority service.

They're buying the lower cost service.

At least that seemed to be one of the big trends.

Something else that Ravi Shankar over at Morgan Stanley, uh, talked about.

He thinks the company is going to need to earn almost $17 in earnings per share over the next three quarters in order to hit the guidance that the company has put up here for reference.

What they just reported was $3.60 and I believe that the prior of course they reported $12 combined.

So they'll need to get to 17 in a challenging environment, according to Schenker.

And he thinks it's going to be a heavy lift in order to get there the risk to his call, he told clients Financial engineering potential spin off of the LTL business next year, but obviously that risk is not enough to keep him even on the sidelines.