Fed is walking 'tightrope' around rate policies: Strategists

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spoke in front of Senate lawmakers on Tuesday, continuing his Capitol Hill testimony for a second day on Wednesday, with Wall Street waiting to hear any signals for a potential interest rate cut.

Tocqueville Asset Management portfolio manager John Petrides and WisdomTree head of fixed income Strategy Kevin Flanagan join Catalysts to give insight into how much the stock market (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) should put into what Powell has to say before Congress and his confidence in inflation data-dependence.

Flanagan explains the Fed's current position: "The Fed does not want to make a mistake here one way or the other, right? They don't want to be on hold too long, but they don't want to cut rates too soon. So it is kind of a tight rope that Powell and company are walking."

Petrides summarizes the Fed's hesitancy in wanting to avoid 1970s-era policy mistakes: "Clearly there's more conviction."

But first coming up here Fed chair Jerome Powell is speaking right now before the House Banking Committee will be looking for headlines here as they come in.

But we know yesterday some of the key drivers of his commentary and therefore the market movements were some of his comments about inflation cooling sounding potentially a little bit more dovish for the market moving forward.

Let's take a listen to what he had to say.

If we loosen policy too late or too little, we could, we could hurt economic activity if we loosen policy too much or too soon, then we could undermine the progress on inflation.

But how much emphasis should markets be putting on the Feds path forward?

Joining us now to discuss this, we've got John Petrini is a portfolio manager from Taco Asset Management.

We've also got Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed income strategy at Wisdom Tree.

Thank you both for joining us and thank you for being in the studio.

We appreciate it.

I I do want to start with you because you just heard that sound byte from Fed chair Jerome Powell did any of his commentary move the needle for you at all.

Was it more of the same?

I think the fed has been very cautious of not wanting to repeat 19 seventies fed policy mistakes of stop and go.

Right.

So clearly, there's more conviction and I think a lead up to the Jackson Hole meeting in August where the fed will probably start talking about cutting 25 basis points or something along those lines.

So that's a really good sign, I think from that perspective and those that are still convinced the fed is going to raise rates that's off the table for at least the next year.

And Kevin when it comes to what has really been moving the bond market, obviously, lots of focus here on inflation and exactly what we have heard.

Uh Jerome Powell say and kind of the change in tune almost just in terms of the also a little bit of worry about what's been going on within the labor market.

But Kevin I'm curious from your perspective, what's been the biggest driver of yields when it comes to Fed and commentary and really what investors should be focused on?

Well, I think your point is very well taken that they're, they're back to the dual mandate.

Uh The whole focus had been inflation, inflation, inflation.

And I think Powell pretty much laid it out yesterday that the risks are now balanced and that he is seeing some cooling in activity in the labor markets.

I mean, jobless claims are still though 100,000 below where they normally are before recession, even the pre COVID 40 year average.

So it's not his life, it's weak or falling off the cliff.

And I think that's what Powell is trying to do is to strike a balance here with respect to policy, going forward to the point.

Once again being well taken, the fed does not want to make a mistake here one way or the other.

Right.

They don't want to be on, on hold too long, but they don't want to cut rates too soon.

So it is kind of a tight rope that pal and company are walking and that's what the bond market is trying to figure out and why we're going to continue to see volatility.

A highly data dependent fed, highly data dependent bond market that equals volatility.

Kevin, do you think we're going to push back up against that four or five level in the 10 year?

Yeah, you know, I I would say 4.5 is kind of an equilibrium level plus or minus, say 2030 basis points.

So 420 to 470 some people might say, hey, you can drive a truck through that, but back to my point before, that's where we're at at this stage of the game.

So I think it, the numbers continue to come in as they have you open the door for a September rate cut.

But remember, this isn't gonna be like the rate hike cycle.

This isn't gonna be, you know, every meeting, it's gonna be a little bit more choppy.

25 here, 25 there.