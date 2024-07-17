The Fed shouldn't 'rush' to cut interest rates: Ed Yardeni

The CME FedWatch tool shows a 100% probability that the Federal Reserve will initiate an interest rate cut of 25 basis points in September. Yardeni Research President Ed Yardeni joins Market Domination to break down the state of fixed-income markets ahead of any anticipated Fed rate cuts in late 2024.

"When you look further out over the next 12 months, the federal-funds-futures markets are basically anticipating five rate cuts over the next 12 months. Now, the futures markets have been wrong before. They could be wrong again. I do think there's going to be a September cut, but I'm not quite convinced that there's going to be a lot more cuts after that," Yardeni says.

He believes the bond market (^TYX, ^TNX, ^FVX) is also "skeptical" about the potential for several rate cuts over the next year. Meanwhile, the market is grappling with supply as there is a large number of bonds and notes that the Treasury will issue, leading him to expect a "4 to 5% wide trading range for the bond market. I don't think we're going to drop under 4%, but there are people who are convinced that's about to happen."

Yardeni states that while the US economy is "looking pretty good," inflation is "going in the right direction."

ADVERTISEMENT

"So what's the rush to lower interest rates? I thought the Fed's game plan until recently was to wait until inflation actually does get down to 2% and stays there for a few months. And now they seem to be changing the rules and saying, 'Well, you know, we're almost there. And that's getting close enough. So if we continue to move closer to it, we'll go down to 2%.' I can't ignore what they're saying... I'm concerned that if they lower rates when it's not really necessary, we'll get a melt-up in the market. And the problem with melt-ups is they tend to be followed by meltdowns."

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination.

This post was written by Melanie Riehl

Story continues

Video Transcript

Um, I wanna ask about, um, fixed income and what we're seeing in the rates market right now too because of course, we've seen the 10 year yields come down with this expectation.

The feds getting, uh, closer to cutting here.

Um, what are you watching for in that Martin?

Do you think that right now the market sort of adequately reflecting the outlook for the fed on, on that side of the equation?

Well, I think, uh, from what I understand, uh, that the, the market indicators are showing is there's 100% probability that the fed will cut the fed funds rate by 25 basis points in September.

So I kind of believe that that's in the bond market that's in the stock market that's anticipated.

And I think, uh, you know, when you, you look further out over the next 12 months, the federal funds futures markets are basically anticipating five rate cuts over the next 12 months.

Now, the, the futures markets have been wrong before they could be wrong again.

II, I do think there's gonna be September cut, but I'm not quite convinced that there's gonna be a lot more cuts after that.

Uh and uh I think the bond markets also somewhat skeptical and the bond market meanwhile has to deal with supply.

There's a lot of bonds and notes that the, the treasury is gonna be issuing.

So I'm looking at a 4 to 5% that uh wide trading range uh for the bond market.

I don't think we're gonna drop under 4% but there are people who are convinced that's about to happen.

And when you say you, you know, you, you'd be looking for a cut in September but not many more after that.

How come Ed?

Well, look, uh the past couple of years, a lot of people were looking for recession.

I wasn't there.

I didn't anticipate that there would be a recession and it's the same story.

Now, the economy looks like it's pretty resilient.

Looks like, uh I mean, the Atlantic Feds GDP now was just revised to show an increase of what, 2.7%.

Uh It's been, uh, you know, that's up from 1.5% a few weeks ago.

So the economy is looking pretty good and meanwhile, inflation is going in the right direction.

So what's the rush to lower interest rates?

I thought the Feds game plan until recently was to wait until inflation actually does get down to 2% and stays there for a few months.

And now they seem to be changing the rules and saying, well, you know, we're almost there and that's getting close enough.

So, if, if we continue to move closer to it, we'll, we'll go down to 2%.

I, I can't ignore what they're saying.

They're in charge.

Not me.

Uh, I'm concerned that if they, uh, lower rates when it's not really necessary, uh, we'll get a melt up in the market and the problem with melt ups is they tend to be followed by meltdowns.

Although we've seen a pretty good melt up thus far this year is, I don't know, is it, is this the meltdown that we're that we're now seeing?

No, no, I don't think so.

I think, I think there could be more to the melt up quite honestly.

All right, we will check in with you soon again and talk about it.

Thanks so much, Ed.

Appreciate it.

Thank you.