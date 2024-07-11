Fed rate relief could create broader bull market: Strategist

June's Consumer Price Index (CPI) data came in cooler than expected, sparking renewed investor confidence around interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Ritholtz Wealth Management chief market strategist Callie Cox joins Morning Brief to discuss rate cut prospects and market outlooks (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC).

Cox emphasizes that today's data indicates inflation is declining at a gradual pace, which she notes is "exactly what the Fed wants to see." With two sets of Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) and CPI data due before the September meeting, Cox believes that soft readings could prompt Fed Chair Powell "to change the language in July," potentially paving the way for a September rate cut.

Regarding the impact of rate cuts on markets, Cox states: "Just a little bit of relief on the bull market could let it live a little bit more. We could see stocks outside of tech actually participate in this bull market, and the small caps and mid caps, which have lagged for so long, could potentially catch up."

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Morning Brief.

But is the reading even more important to the Fed at this juncture?

And what ultimately does that mean here for Fed chair, Jay Powell's uh path here moving forward for that.

We want to bring in Callie Cox.

She is red holds Wealth Management chief Market Strategist, Callie, congratulations on the new job.

Great to have you back here on Yahoo Finance.

So talk to us just about how you're looking at this report and also what the muted maybe reaction in the equities market, what that signals to us.

So all, thank you.

I'm so excited to be representing Red Holtz.

It's an amazing firm and you know, more excitedly, we got another CP I report that points to celebratory rate cuts potentially in September.

Uh what we saw today was basically inflation coming down but not too quickly.

And that's exactly what the Fed wants to see, especially as weakness creeps up in the job market.

How many more reports like this does the fed need to see Callie?

Well, that's the big question, Powell won't tell us.

And that's kind of his mo he doesn't, he doesn't give us, you know, hard numbers or projections, but they do have two P ce reports and two CP I reports before the September meeting.

So a July rate cut is probably too quick, but I'd expect to see Powell prompt us really hint toward the potential for a rate hike through change.

Uh Excuse me, a rate cut through a change, the language in July call.

If we were to see rates lower, what do you think that could tell us about participation?

Could we see more participation as a result?

Well, I think rate hikes have restrained this bull market so far and rates coming down, you know, with this economic backdrop, we probably won't see rate rates come down too much, but just a little bit of relief on the bull market could let it live a little little bit more.

We could see stocks outside of tech actually participate in this bull market.

And you know, the small caps and midcaps which is lagged for so long could uh potentially catch up.

And, and so with that in mind, I mean, where are some of the other areas?

You know, even as we're trying to wait for the catch up from small caps and mid caps, if there was an overflow from some of the rotation perhaps that takes place out of the A I trade and into other sectors.

What are the sectors that are most ripe for getting some of that windfall?

Well, I think you have to look at the rate sensitive sectors, right?

You're seeing housing.

I know Jared mentioned a minute ago that banks are seeing a bid this morning.

Uh You have to think about those sectors that have been pummeled for so long from higher rates.

And you know, if you think about, you know who I'm serving right now, we're looking, we have longer term clients.

They're looking over years.

And what we've been telling them is that there's a lot of value in this market in those sectors that have been hammered by higher rates and aren't necessarily damaged for the long term.

Uh You know, if you have some time on your side, this might be a good entry point, especially as you know, the rest of the market starts to breathe.

Kelly, there's been so much talk about the concentration within the market, the need for broader participation.

How much is riding on a handful of tex, especially this earnings season.

How are you looking at that?

And how big of a risk maybe this poses, does pose a risk to the broader market, do you think?

Well, we need to see earnings follow through?

Of course, uh 11 of the reasons why tech has been so favored recently is because it has been one of a few sectors driving this earnings recovery.

Uh and to a certain extent, market concentration is natural.

You know, usually people invest in what's doing well and tech has been doing exceptionally well recently.

Uh but as this earnings season comes upon upon us on Friday, as we see a little bit of broadening, we need to see the fundamentals, uh you know, show a case for the rest of the.

So the rest of the market outperforming Kelly as we're kind of beginning this second quarter earnings season here, what do you expect the outsized theme that we may hear from companies might be?

Well, I'm interested in hearing uh about, uh this is always the case, but I'm interested in hearing the commentary for management.

Uh I think the results matter a little bit more this time around because like I said, we need to see a little more success in companies outside of tech.

Actually, you know, posting sales beats, posting earnings beats, but more importantly, sales beats.

And you know, I, when I'm thinking about management commentary, I want to hear what management teams are thinking about the future, but especially when it comes to Capex and plans to expand and uh you know what they expect from the rate environment, uh more of that, more of that talk that you'd expect in bull markets that we haven't really gotten yet.

Callie Cox Rick Holtz Wealth Management, Chief Market strategist Callie.

Great to see you again.

Thanks so much for hopping on.

Thanks for having me.