Fed rate cuts boost housing market: DIY retailers in focus

As the Federal Reserve embarks on its rate-cutting cycle, positive effects are beginning to ripple through the housing market. The reduction in interest rates is expected to bring some relief to mortgage rates, potentially encouraging more buyers and sellers to enter the housing market. Amid these changes, one major sector stands to benefit significantly: home improvement retailers.

Yahoo Finance Reporters Dani Romero and Brooke DiPalma join to analyze the details, discussing how lower rates may reinvigorate the housing market, and explore the potential tailwinds for home improvement retailers as the real estate sector experiences a revival.

Well, the light at the end of the tunnel is coming for the home improvement sector here.

A soft housing market has weighed on retailers like Lowe's and Home Depot over the past couple of years.

But a turnaround is within sight as the fed finally enacted a large rate cut this month.

So here with more and the story, we've got Yahoo finance housing reporter, Danny Romero and senior reporter Brooke Dipalma gotta correct myself.

Of course, that cut was during September.

We're now in October, we've officially begun Q four of this year, which means in just a few weeks we'll be hearing from some of these retailers.

So Danny, let's start with you, tell us about the state of the housing market and how we got here, buyers and sellers were looking out for one thing lower rates and now they have it, mortgage rates hit a two year low and are more than a percentage point lower since May.

And let's put this into context over the past few years.

Homeowners have been dealing with high home prices and as as well as high interest rates, which is one of the reasons why people kind of put off remodeling or renovating their home but sales activity remains very weak.

The National Association of realtors reported that the existing home sales hit a 10 year low in August.

Economists at Wells Fargo tell me though that now that lower rates are, are in the picture right now, that could bring more people back into the market, selling their home.

Also more appetite for housing in general.

Economists at Wells Fargo also estimate that total existing home sales will reach a 4.13 million annualized rate at the end of the year and a 4.37 million million annualized rate next year.

But people are still waiting for lower rates.

One real estate agent put it this way, buyers are hovering the housing market right now.

All right.

So Brooke, what could retailers see ultimately within all of this?

And could they be the first to see a benefit from this as well?

Yeah, a retailer, home improvement retailers, it is like Floor and Decor Home Depot and Lowe's have really been waiting for this turnaround in the housing market.

And in the past month, we've seen investors become optimistic about this potential turnaround.

Now, it's interesting to note that in the short term Floor and Decor might actually benefit the most and get this brad reason why is because people actually redo their floors six months before and then once you buy the house, six months after which I was surprised to hear from from the analysts at Bank of America.

So for a core position to benefit first, but there could be a drag on short term demand when it comes to Home Depot and Lowe's and it has to do a lot of what Danny was saying.

People are hovering the house market, they're not necessarily jumping in house waiting for further rate cuts, Lowe's and Home Depot.

We know that they both softer seam source sales guidance.

That's after ongoing declining sea source sales growth from both retailers in the latest quarter.

But one analyst expecting that sales growth will be roughly flat to slightly up in 2025.

Of course, keep Mine Lowe's has more of that Diy Customer, Home Depot, more of that pro customer.

All right, we'll see if the worst is behind both of these retailers here.

Brooke and Danny.

Thanks so much breaking this down.