How a Fed rate cut may impact your credit, personal finances

Investors are anticipating the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates in September. But beyond market implications, how might such a move affect your personal finances like your checking and savings accounts?

Yahoo Finance personal finance columnist Kerry Hannon breaks down the details, exploring the potential pros and cons of a rate cut on everyday banking and credit borrowers.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Wealth!

This post was written by Angel Smith

Video Transcript

Investors are calling for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates at its next meeting in September.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nearly 50% of traders anticipate a 50 basis point cut while the other half see a cut of just about 25 basis points.

But what could all of this mean for your checking and savings accounts here with some answers is our very own carry.

Hannon carry.

What should consumers be aware of heading into that critical September meeting?

Yeah, absolutely.

Here's the thing it's going to, if you have uh adjustable rate, uh interest rate on your credit cards or your mortgage, these things are gonna be impacted if they cut rates.

Now, what happens is, you know, the important thing to do right now, if they, if you anticipate this rate cut is to lock in some good rates right now.

I mean, you could look lock into a month or one year CD.

Online savings accounts are still in cities or money markets.

So they're paying around 5% now, which is really quite nice and well above inflation.

So I would suggest that's something they should consider because these will tick down as the rate cut comes um upon us now, this is just personal opinion, but banks tend to anticipate a lower rate.

So they may get at earlier than September to start trimming back some of their interest rates and they're slower to raise them back up when the rates are up.

So just keep that in mind if you're a retiree though or near retirement, you might not want to lock in for quite that long if you think you're gonna need that cash for living expenses.

Story continues

So, be wary of that because if you're in a one year CD and you actually need the money, you're gonna pay a penalty to take it out and Carrie just to follow up there.

What could lower rates mean for borrowers?

Yeah, that's, that's a real sweet spot because, uh, yeah, it's, it can very much, uh, lower your monthly bills, right?

Particularly on credit cards, right?

So, you know what happens?

It has a very direct impact.

And what happens is your annual percentage rate, uh, the year, the rate that the credit card companies are going to charge you, they use that prime rate as a starting point to determine what your interest is gonna be.

So, if it drops down, it's gonna drop down.

And so that APR is that plus they generally go maybe three points above that, uh, to set the rate and then they determine how your credit score, how that plays into it.

So there's some wiggle room on what your rate will be.

But you can anticipate those will dip down somewhat.

It's not gonna be huge, but it will drop down, but don't expect it to happen overnight.

They don't react as quickly as the banks do.

So your credit card interest rate for it to dip down, it usually takes two billing cycles or roughly two months before it actually, you'll see that number drop down uh in your account.

So I, I encourage people to, to keep an eye on that because that's a very positive thing.

And finally, if you have a big purchase, you're looking at ahead of you, you know, um maybe it's a car, maybe it is a house.

We already see mortgage rates ticking down.

Now, um you might hold off a little bit just to see if this goes through in September.

If you can all important things to keep in mind.

Carry Hannan.

Thank you so much.

Thanks.