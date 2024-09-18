The Fed Rate Cut Is Here. Our Correspondent Explains What's at Stake.

Reuters

An attack with explosives by Colombian leftist rebel group the National Liberation Army (ELN), which left more than two dozen troops injured and two dead, has "practically" ended peace talks, Colombia's President Gustavo Petro said on Tuesday. The attack, which took place on Tuesday and is the most serious since a bilateral ceasefire between the government and the ELN ended in August, occurred in a rural area of Colombia's Arauca province, which sits on the border with Venezuela. "A truck, loaded with explosives which wounded 27 young people and killed two, planted by the ELN with who we were talking about peace (...) well, that's practically an action that ends the peace process with blood," Petro said during an event in Bogota.