The Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr is outlining revised capital requirement regulations for banks in a speech Tuesday morning. The policy, named Basel III Endgame, proposes easements on banks' capital holdings while scaling back other requirements.

Yahoo Finance senior reporter Jennifer Schonberger joins Catalysts to explain the Fed's new policy proposal and comment on Barr's speech.

The Federal Reserve unveiling its planning sweeping changes to massively scale back a proposal to raise capital requirements for the nation's largest banks after politicians and banks had pushed back on an initial plan warning that it could restrict lending and hurt the economy.

The new proposal known as Basel three would increase capital levels for big banks like JP Morgan and Bank of America by 9%.

That's down from half of the original plan for more than a year ago that set the capital increase at 20%.

Now, banks with assets of between 102 150 billion, which were initially subject to the stricter standards of the largest banks would no longer be subject other than the requirement to recognize unrealized gains and losses of their securities and regulatory capital.

This is a major reversal following a string of regional bank failures last year led by Silicon Valley Bank, that Vice Chair of Super Vision Michael Bar laying out his vision this morning in a major speech here in Washington at the Brookings Institution saying quote, capital has costs too as compared to debt.

Capital is a more expensive source of funding to the bank.

Thus higher capital requirements can raise the cost of funding to a bank and the bank can pass higher costs to households, businesses and clients engaged in a range of financial activities.

This is certainly an about face for Bar after even colleagues on the Federal Reserve Board, including fed, Governor Mickey Bowman had voiced concern about this.

In addition to the banks Bar says that today's proposal reflects public comment and that it improves the tearing of the proposal and better reflects risks.

Now, these changes were made in concert with the FDIC and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

All three of these institutions would need to vote in concert to finalize this new proposed rule bar says, however, this is just an interim step at this point and that the fed is taking comment on this new proposal guys back to you, Jennifer.

