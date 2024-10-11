Fed is over-transparent; it's creating confusion: Strategist

Kevin Mahn, president and chief investment officer of Hennion & Walsh, joined Stocks In Translation to explore the Federal Reserve's communication strategies.

Hosts Jared Blikre and Sydnee Fried examine whether the Fed's increased transparency in today's data-driven environment could be leading to over-speculation in the markets. As Mahn explains, “Over transparency has led to a great deal of confusion…now the markets tries to parse between everything Chair Powell says or doesn't say in each one of his press conferences. Remember, they only update that dot plot chart in their summary of economic projections four times a year…All those other meetings, they just announce what their actions are or not.”

Listen to the full episode here or wherever you get your podcasts.

For expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch more Stocks in Translation.

This post was written by Neil Mulcahy.

Video Transcript

Has the Federal Reserve gone overboard on communication.

They just, they spent uh they had a big powwow a few years ago around the pandemic time, coincidentally, and they said, yeah, we're gonna dial some things back.

But has it been enough over transparency has led to a great deal of confusion because now the markets tries to parse between everything Chair Powell says or doesn't say in each one of his press conferences.

Remember they only update that dot plot chart in their summary of economic projections four times a year for all those other meetings.

They just announce what their actions are or not.

So we only really get to hear from them four times a year.

So we're left guessing and speculating in between each one of those meetings and parsing all their words.

And then of course, he comes out like he's the the coach of the New York Jets at the end of the game and has to do a press conference and account for why they did or didn't do something or account for why Aaron Rodgers threw three interceptions yesterday and the Jets lost.

Story continues

I just wanna hear Paul say we gotta get back to fundamentals here.

Uh You know, the dot Plot is only like a decade or so old, right?

One or two decades old.

So what was life like before we had the dot Plot?

Tell us, Kevin and I've been on Wall Street for 32 years.

So I remember, you know, prior to that it was really fed chair, people such as Alan Green coming out and telling us what their thoughts and projections were for the market serving as the one single voice beat for all of those voting members.

The one thing to remember about this dot plot chart though, as Jarrett pointed out each dot represents a different view of that voting member for where they believe interest rates are gonna be this year in the next two years.

But if you look at the dot plot chart, there's no unanimity there.