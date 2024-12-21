Fed decision, Nvidia, Walmart: ICYMI

The week of December 16th was a wild one for investors. Here's a quick recap of what you may have missed

In a widely expected move, the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points. What was not expected though, was that the central bank expects to cut rates only twice next year. That sent markets tumbling, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) shedding more than 1,000 points. Hear expert takes from:

Piper Sandler chief investment strategist Michael Kantrowitz

Wilmington Trust chief economist and former Philadelphia Fed economic adviser Luke Tilley

Former Cleveland Federal Reserve president and CEO Loretta Mester

Nvidia (NVDA) shares fell into correction territory, with the stock dropping more than 10% from its recent high. For context, the stock is still up 172% this year. Learn more about Nvidia from:

Freedom Capital Markets chief global strategist Jay Woods

Main Street Research chief investment officer James Demmert

Yahoo Finance honored a number of companies this week. Walmart (WMT) was named Company of the Year. General Motors (GM) was the Surprise of the Year. Nvidia's Blackwell platform was dubbed Product of the Year. And Robinhood (HOOD) was selected as the Comeback of the Year.

Walmart CEO explains how big investments are now paying off

Why Walmart's success 'didn't happen by accident'

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here.