Fed commentary, CPI, PPI, bank earnings: What to watch

Throughout the week, investors will get commentary from several Federal Reserve officials including Governor Michelle Bowman, the sole dissenter of the 50 basis point cut. On Wednesday, the Fed will release minutes from its September meeting. The commentary and minutes could provide insight into the Fed's next move in the ongoing rate-cutting cycle.

The market will receive fresh economic data, including the September Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI). Experts expect both figures to show declining inflation.

Bank earnings take center stage, with JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), BlackRock (BLK), and BNY Mellon (BK) reporting quarterly results.

Negotiations between Boeing (BA) and the union representing machinists are set to resume on Monday.

Naomi Buchanan

